50 Y.O. Man In Uttarakhand Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping His Minor Niece For Over A Year

A 50-year-old man in Uttarakhand’s Almora has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his niece, who is a minor, for over a year, from the age of 14 until she turned 16. She had been sent to his care after her parents died. The girl’s pregnancy brought the matter to light when she gave birth to a stillborn, on July 18th, which she kept in a polythene bag. Following this, her brother lodged an FIR against the convict on July 27th.

The victim’s brother had moved out of the state after the death of his parents for a private job. When he came to his village on July 20, he came to know that his uncle had been sexually exploiting his sister for the past one and a half years. It was later found that the victim had been sexually exploited just fifteen days before the delivery of the fetus.



“I was living with my uncle (Mausa). My mother died before 8 years. I don’t remember when my father died…. On July 18, 2018, I experienced extreme stomach ache. I went to my house. I closed the room. The blood discharged from my genetic organs. A blood clotted types material came out, which I kept in a polythene… My uncle (mausa) raped me 10-12 times. He started this act before 1-1/2 years from the date of delivery…When I kept the fetus in polythene, my aunt (chachi) came in the room. My aunt asked me whose is the fetus? I informed him that fetus is of uncle (mausa),” said the minor girl in her statement before the court.

Judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma of the special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has ruled that the convict “shall have the last breath in jail’. He also ordered that the convict shouldn’t get any benefits from the jail authorities. “The convict will die in Jail,” the judge said. Also, the Almora district magistrate has been ordered by the court to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the girl within 30 days, as per the POCSO Rules, 2012.



The accused was charged under IPC section 376 and under POCSO Act’s section 5 and section 6. “This case is an example that girls are not safe even within the family domain. The victim was sexually exploited by her uncle, under whose guardianship and protection she was living,” the court order said.



