50% Of The Films Competing At 62nd London Film Festival Are Directed By Women & Here’s The List

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival has announced the contenders for the official competition. The Best Film Award of the festival recognises inspiring, inventive and distinctive filmmaking, and this year’s line-up claims to showcase the enormous depth and diversity of talent working in the global film industry today, with half of the 10 selected films from a female director or co-director.

The festival will commence on October 10 and this year the festival has welcomed Award-nominated director of Room, Lenny Abrahamson as Jury President Academy, and in other news, it will be the first time that the winner of the Best Film will receive their award in front of a public audience at a special screening on Saturday 20 October at Vue Leicester Square.

A mixture of oddball comedies, genre-bending kaleidoscopic dramas, entertaining crime capers, haunting ghost stories and nail-biting thrillers, the selections are both diverse and global, representing films from the United Kingdom, Italy, Hungary, Colombia, USA, Austria, China, and Chile. Here’s a sneak peek of what the five films have to offer:

Birds Of Passage

Birds of Passage sees co-directors Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra (Embrace of the Serpent, LFF 2015) return to the Festival with their latest offering – a sprawling, spiritual exploration of family conflict and tribal warfare, laced with heady symbolism and surrealist flashes. Set during the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia bear witness to the thrilling rise and fall of the indigenous Wayuu clan in remote Colombia.

Destroyer

Nicole Kidman is astonishing, and almost unrecognisable, in Karyn Kusama’s (The Invitation, LFF 2015) brooding thriller Destroyer. Kidman plays Erin, a jaded police detective haunted by her past and still reeling from the trauma of her experience years later, who is forced to confront her demons in order to close the case that almost destroyed her.

Happy As Lazzaro

Alice Rohrwacher (The Wonders, LFF 2014) returns to the Festival with Happy as Lazzaro. A delightfully singular time and genre-bending rumination on the fate of innocence when faced with corruption and greed. Set in rural Italy, this is the tale of Lazzaro, a beautiful peasant so sweet natured he is often mistaken for simple-minded. A magnificent blend of Italian class struggle, folk tales, biblical allegory and pop culture reference.

Joy

Joy, directed by Sudabeh Mortezai, presents a vital and hugely affecting drama that tackles the vicious cycle of sex trafficking in modern Europe. It follows the life of Joy, a young Nigerian woman, who works the streets to pay off debts to her exploiter Madame, while supporting her family in Nigeria and hoping for a better life for her young daughter in Vienna.

Too Late to Die Young (cover image) by Dominga Sotomayor, is a gorgeous evocation of life on the fringe of society. Set during the summer of 1990, after Pinochet’s fall, democracy has returned to Chile. Three youngsters drive up to a woodland commune below the Andes, where they idle the summer away while their parents debate the future. In their isolated community, Sofia, Lucas and Clara face their first loves and fears while building up for New Year’s Eve. Youthful desire, ennui and mischief have rarely felt so tangible.

H/T Link: British Film Institute