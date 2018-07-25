5 Young Female Artists Talk About The Issues Plaguing Theatre And How They’re Overcoming Them

With the advent of digital media and easy access to social media, theatre has been facing a lot of problems. Apart from dwindling numbers of audience, they are battling issues like lack of funds, less exposure and much more.



In a recent interview, Hindustan Times engaged with five powerful young theatre artists in India who talked about how they are working to overcome the problems to bring theatre the limelight it deserves.

Faezeh Jalali, a popular name in theatre today, makes socially relevant, experimental plays. She sheds light on the fact that theatre people have always been trying to find ways to fund plays.

“It is a battle each time. That’s because there are so many expenses involved. Even when/if we get a producer, we struggle to find a rehearsal space: we can’t afford the big studio spaces, so many groups end up rehearsing at home. Some small spaces and venues are happy to collaborate or partner with theatre groups and that sometimes helps ease the financial burden, because rehearsal costs are a major chunk of the budget,” she explained.

Money is required to put up the play, create sets, props, and costumes. “Actors end up being the most dispensable and lowest in the pay hierarchy. As an actor, I feel terrible if I can’t pay my actors for rehearsals. But without a producer on board, I can’t afford to pay actors for rehearsals; I just don’t have the funds,” she said.

But she is refusing to give up and has found ways to work around the problem via “crowdfunding and supplementing our theatre work with theatre-related jobs.”

When it comes to exposure, the theatre has always had a very limited field as theatre artists tend to mix with the same group of people and the similar set of audiences attend the plays.

“But while formal proscenium theatre is important to hone our skills, it is also important to get ourselves out of the comfort of formal theatres and reach new audiences,” said Geetanjali Kulkarni, another celebrated theatre artist. She is a part of QUEST’s initiative of spreading literacy among children in Maharashtra through theatre.

“Why can’t we go out of that theatre and tap a different section of society to make theatre literate? To include every part of society, we need to get out of Prithvi and take the plays to these people. We need to perform in slums and villages,” she said.

“I realised that if you are performing only for the upper and the upper-middle class, you cannot expect a newer kind of interaction. So I started doing workshops for teachers, showing them theatre techniques to better tell textbook stories in classrooms. Over time, I felt that this was doubling as a theatre appreciation course. The teachers, and through them the students, were being introduced to storytelling and even the basics of theatre. We were creating future audiences for theatre,” she added. “We can’t sit and cry that there is no audience. We have to create the audience for theatre. And it is not the audience’s responsibility, but ours.”

Yuki Ellias, who won the META awards last year for her play Elephant in the Room in the Best Actor (female) category, said that “the theatre-maker’s competition with film and the Internet for an audience size is no doubt a losing battle. But if that same audience was to experience what it is to create a story, to embody the nature of performance, they could themselves feel being transported and transformed in far deeper ways than just observing the protagonists of a movie or play. The oldest form of virtual reality is to “play”. And to be able to play is liberating and strengthening.”

“A big population of our urban world is not coming to the theatres anymore. They are the privileged, they have the access and the money and yet for many reasons, enough people just don’t make it to the theatre,” she said.

“We take people through the act of “play”. We immerse them in the act of transformation. We invite them to improvise a scene. To act. To explore an abstract movement. To write a poem. To share personal stories. To re-tell other people’s stories. In doing this people shift out of just being the observer of art. The process of “play” takes you out of the audience seat, and demands that you try being different, to morph, to change,” she said. “Maybe the best thing about theatre is not the show. It is its ability to give people a chance to be more than who they think they are.”

Believing in the power of protest plays, Rasika Agashe presents contemporary socio-political issues through them and believes that theatre is a strong medium when it comes to spreading awareness about such issues.

“Nobody joins theatre to talk about issues. We love the medium, we love the craft, we love acting in front of a live audience… that’s why we are here. I’ve realized that for any medium to stay relevant, we need to talk about contemporary issues. We cannot bring about a revolution but we can make a difference,” she said.

When the Delhi gang-rape happened, Rasika made a “Museum of Species in Danger” which was a satire consisting of 12 monologues of women from mythology and real life. “Initially, I just wanted to vent. But when I started putting this play together, my perspective towards theatre changed. I got a taste of the power of theatre of protest. We traveled across India with the play and after each show, women of different age groups and walks of lives came up to us and shared their stories of molestation,” she recalled.

Puja Sarup’s Mumbai-based theatre company Patchworks Ensemble is known to tackle big issues through humor.

“It’s true that many actors opt for Bollywood or television because of the lack of money in theatre. The economics for a small theatre company like The Patchworks Ensemble, the one I co-founded with Sheena Khalid, is challenging. But we are working towards finding a sustainable solution for running a theatre company. Many of us who do theatre fulltime want to weed out the ad hoc-ness with which many theatre companies survive,” she said.

“In the last couple of years, many alternative spaces have come up for performances. We have performed The Gentlemen’s Club and Ila in such spaces and those have worked beautifully. We also perform small skits at pubs and public spaces to give non-theatre going people a taste of theatre. So if the audiences are not coming to the theatres, we take theatre to them in spaces where they are at home,” she added.

H/T: Hindustan Times