5 Y.O. Divyanshi Mirchandani Becomes India’s Youngest Black-Belt Awardee In Taekwondo

Divyanshi Mirchandani of Jaipur has become the youngest black-belt awardee in Taekwondo in India, which got her name registered in the India Book Of Records. Failing to find the ‘extraordinary’ here? Well, Divyansha has attained this honor at the mere age of five!

Since the age of three, she had been training four hours a day, winning many medals in state, national, and international competitions. “She is different from girls of her age. She doesn’t grow her hair and hates wearing girly dresses. She is a tomboy. But we are really proud of her achievements. Her dedication has made her achieve all this,” said her aunt Nikita Mirchandani.

Like her exceptional performance in sports, her academic performance is also up to par. A brilliant student, she came first in her school and also won a gold medal in the English Olympiad organised by British Council, recently. “I have always been interested in becoming a judge and to serve my country. But I am still not sure about the choice to be made between sports and education,” said Divyansha.

