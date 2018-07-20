5 Y.O. Barred From Entering Her House By Panchayat For Smashing A Titihari’s Egg

When Meena Regar’s five-year-old daughter stepped on the egg of a Titihari, the innocent child was not aware that her mistake will end up being the harbinger of trouble for her and her family.

It was on July 2 when the Annapurna milk scheme was launched in Haripura, a tiny hamlet nestled between the Aravallis in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, under which milk was being made available to the school students for the first time. Meena’s five-year-old daughter, who had enrolled in Class 1 of a government school just days ago, was also standing, waiting for her turn to have a glass of milk.

“As she was standing in the queue, my daughter mistakenly stepped on the egg of a Titihari (Red Wattled Lapwing). A large crowd gathered as it is believed in our village that the egg of this bird is sacred,” said Meena.

While for us the breaking of the egg may seem like nothing of consequence, but for the caste panchayat, it was. They allegedly ordered that the child should be ostracised from her home for ten days.

Working as a laborer at a cow shelter ten km away, Meena’s husband Hukumchand rushed home when he came to know about the incident. “The elders said they would ostracise my daughter unless I pay back Rs. 1,500 that I had taken as loan from one of them three years ago,” he said, adding that the panchayat members also demanded “a bottle of plain (country liquor)” to absolve the child of her “sin”.

Though he was ready to arrange liquor, some gram and a packet of namkeen, he requested to be given a month’s time to return Rs. 1,500, after his wife’s delivery but his daughter was ostracised following this.

For the first few days, the five-year-old spent days and nights alone in front of the house, under a structure with a half-thatched roof, crying and trying to enter the house but afraid of the Panchayat, her parents didn’t let her in. “After a few days, we too started staying outside. How could we have left our daughter alone?… We were lucky it didn’t rain heavily during this period,” said her father.

Unable to see the plight of his child, Hukumchand lodged an FIR against the caste panchayat members, after which the girl was allowed back into the house. A case has been registered against ten men from the village, of which four have been arrested on Tuesday. Also, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has asked for a report on the incident.

“The day I lodged the FIR against the caste panchayat members, they told me I would be beaten up… I fear for our safety,” Hukumchand said. The villagers have even warned them that no help will be provided to them when it is the time of Meena’s delivery.

“It is absolutely wrong to say we had ostracised the girl or barred her from entering her home. We asked Hukumchand to take his daughter to a temple, where she would have to take a bath. We told him that members of the panchayat would eat gram from her hand after the ritual so that she was absolved of the sin… We had taken the girl back in our caste and Hukumchand exaggerated the matter in front of the media,” said Gyarsilal Regar, the member of the Regar caste panchayat and one of the ten accused.

Gyarsilal claims that Hukumchand was drunk and had declined to pay the borrowed Rs. 1,500 when he appeared before the panchayat.

“Many people believe if the egg of a Titihari is broken, there will be no monsoon. Ironically, in this case, right after the girl broke the egg, it rained,” said fellow villager Rajesh Joshi.

Inspector Lakshman Singh of Hindoli Police Station has assured that the police are investigating the case.

H/T: The Indian Express