5 Women From Chal Rang De Talk About Livening Up Mumbai Slums With Their Art

A street is a space that’s a constant part of our daily life – children playing a grand cricket match, late night secret little rendezvous or maybe insightful wall paintings. Wait, wall paintings? Well, thanks to the creative minds around us, street art is becoming a way to speak out our minds.

To that end, Chal Rang De, a nonprofit organization, is filling colours in Mumbai slums. Found by Dedeepya Reddy, the idea is to make the outside of the slum as beautiful as it is on the inside with art that is a reflection of the people living in that area. Through the compelling artworks, Chal Rang De is changing people’s perspective towards varied social and community issues and is helping artists find their way to the limelight.

Inspired by their zeal for art, IWB conversed with five women artists from Chal Rang De. Here are the excerpts:

In conversation with Saba

How are you creating awareness for social issues through wall paintings?

Chal Rang De has focused on many social issues. We have worked with the idea of spreading awareness about Mental Health Day and cleanliness. We wanted people to understand the necessity of cleanliness. Also, we try to convey eye-opening messages with a tinge of humour through wall paintings.

Working in Mumbai slums for your campaign, how would you define your relationship with the streets?

There is a particular mentality set for slum areas. As a woman, I understand the issues regarding safety and security are increasing. But our experience was different; good different. So, for one and a half months, we were sort of living with the people of the slum. They treated us like their own family. We were in constant touch with them, for permission, communication, discussion about artworks, etc. We wanted to take their stance, views and depict through the wall paintings.

How would you describe your experience as a woman artist?

Lots of restrictions are on us but I never came across such situations. Art has no boundaries and art is empowering women as well.

In conversation with Ritu

How are you creating awareness for social issues through wall paintings?

Chal Rang De has opened a huge avenue for street artists and also for people residing in the slums. The murals are being liked so much that many people are approaching for documentary shoots and photo shoot etc. A nice environment is being created through the message we are trying to deliver. I usually try to combine 2-3 things to create something different; something which makes people think.

Working in Mumbai slums for your campaign, how would you define your relationship with the streets?

While working with Chal Rang De, I have never really felt anything unusual. As we worked there, days and nights, we understood their way of living. We are restricted by curfew hours and other things but after working there, I could unfold another aspect of working in the slum areas.

How would you describe your experience as a woman artist?

Being a woman artist, we could understand and relate to certain issues. But, I believe that an artist is respected through their art.

In conversation with Sneha

How are you creating awareness for social issues through wall paintings?

Art is a language that anyone can understand. Art is something to which anyone can relate to. Street art reaches out to the masses. Through our wall paintings, we always make sure that we convey a certain message through art. Recently, I worked on a wall painting depicting the message – a woman does not have to fight like a man in order to win something.

Working in Mumbai slums for your campaign, how would you define your relationship with the streets?

We are often provided deadlines or curfew hours but my experience has been magnificent. While working in the slums, I came across children and their excitement towards our work. We work in the slums from days to nights and have never felt scared. They treat us like family.

How would you describe your experience as a woman artist?

My experience has been great. Our art is getting respect and we are trying to make a change through our artworks. From the messages of women’s empowerment to mental health, we are trying to cover everything. But there is no boundary regarding gender as such.

In conversation with Neelam

How are you creating awareness for social issues through wall paintings?

I believe that many social issues need to be addressed among all of us. With Chal Rang De, I tried to incorporate awareness about noise pollution, social inequality and gender inequality in general. Adding a slight drama to artworks, we also tried some Bollywood quotes, etc, so that people could relate more.

Working in Mumbai slums for your campaign, how would you define your relationship with the streets?

Streets are a part of our life. There is obviously a positive and negative side to everything. My experience has been enjoyable as we were doing something that we love.

How would you describe your experience as a woman artist?

I really don’t believe there is any difference but it has been a great experience for me to work in those areas.

In conversation with Fadia

How are you creating awareness for social issues through wall paintings?

Chal Rang De is depicting various messages through art to educate people, bring awareness and genuinely bringing the issues alive. The social issues covered till now would be about cleanliness and mental health etc.

Working in Mumbai slums for your campaign, how would you define your relationship with the streets?

We are provided with curfew hours but while working here we unfolded the other hidden aspect of slums and streets. The area is quite safe and the people are very friendly.

How would you describe your experience as a woman artist?

Through our wall paintings, we are trying to break the set patriarchal thoughts, so as an artist my experience has been quite superb and I have tried to make people aware.

