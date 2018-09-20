5 Protesting Nuns Will Fight Until The Accused Is Arrested And Justice Is Served

Sister Josephine is ready to be ostracised if that is what it takes to get justice for the Kerala nun who was raped by Jalandhar Bishop Father Franco Mulakkal. “If the church decides to punish and ostracise us for fighting against the injustice within the clergy, we will fight back and legally too, if need be,” Josephine told The News Minute.

Sister Josephine is amongst the five protesting nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation who are fighting for the arrest of the bishop.

“We are expecting a lot of backlash from the church. But it cannot penalise us for fighting for justice. If the church decides to punish and ostracise us for fighting against the injustice within the clergy, we will fight back and legally too, if need be,” said Josephine.

The five sisters are backed by hundreds of laity from different districts of Kerala along with the silent support and solidarity of other nuns in their congregation, who have undergone similar experiences. “There are scores of nuns who have silently extended their support, only because they are too scared to open up for fear of backlash. Some are scared, some don’t want to be embroiled in a controversy, and the church itself has forced them to keep mum,” Sr Josephine said.

The case has come into the notice of the nation after an FIR was registered at the Kuruvilangad police station against Bishop Franco on June 2, however, according to the nuns, the fight was always on under a silent struggle that was led within the institution to seek justice.

“Legal redressal was the last resort after we exhausted all possible ways to settle the issue within the congregation. We spoke to the Kuruvilangad church vicar and requested him to remove us from the Diocese of Jalandhar. He, in turn, asked us to speak with the Bishop of Pala, who sent us to Archbishop Alachery. We even wrote letters to the Vatican Nuncio in India but received no response from them. In the meantime, the survivor was being abused verbally and psychologically by the Bishop,” Josephine stated.

“We were offered land and money to withdraw the case and hush up by the church. But no means to right the wrong that had taken place,” the sister added.

Eighty-five days on, the police had made no arrests on the case. Following 12 days of protests and hunger strike, the rape-accused Bishop was finally summoned for interrogation at the SP office in Tripunithara on Wednesday. Even with rallying cries for immediate arrest resounding through the protest venue, the sisters believe that the delay is inevitable.

“We expect the arrest to take place only after the hearing on the Bishop’s bail plea application, which is set to take place on September 25. As of now, the protest will continue until the accused is arrested. We will decide our next course of action after that. If the arrest is not made, then we will continue protests till it is,” she exclaimed.

The belief of justice being served prevails amongst the nuns and the nation.

H/T: The News Minute