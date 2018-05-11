5 Of The 7 Newly Appointed Indian Young Global Leaders By World Economic Forum Are Women

World Economic Forum has come up with the list of the leaders for the Class of 2018 for its Young Global Leaders (YGL) initiative. 7 out of the shortlisted change-makers are Indian and 5 of them are women.

The five selected women include actor Priyanka Chopra, entrepreneurs Kanika Tekriwal and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, corporate leader Bhairavi Jani, and academician and researcher Suchi Saria as per a report by Your Story.

World Economic Forum stated that the selected change makers who graduate from YGL are “sought-after peer network, driving each other to do more and be more. From being challenged at leading universities to engaging with innovative peers and influencers, YGLs are transforming how we define leadership and inspire impact.”

This year’s members have been selected owing to their “creativity and innovation; their ability to build bridges across cultures and between business, government and civil society; and their pioneering work in arts and culture, business, design, energy, health, public policy, sustainability and technology.”

We are rejoiced to know that more than half of the selected candidates on this year’s list are women. Some iconic figures who have graced this list in the past include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page.

Meet the five Indian women who made it to the list and read what WEF has to say about them:

Priyanka Chopra, Actor:

“She is a film actor, singer, film producer, and philanthropist. She campaigns against female infanticide, leads anti-drug addiction programmes, and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.”



Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, Chief Executive Officer at Ecoware Solutions Private Limited:

“She launched a company that manufactures and markets cheaper and biodegradable alternatives to plastics in the food packaging industry, making her a standout entrepreneur in India’s fight to reduce plastic waste. Going beyond manufacturing products, she is engaged in educating young people about environmental awareness, while persuading large distributors to shift away from non-biodegradable packaging materials.”

Suchi Saria, John C. Malone Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins University:

“Her work in data-driven healthcare has received notable national and international recognition including multiple best paper awards, two cover articles in Science Translational Medicine and two patents. Johns Hopkins Hospital piloted a trial using her method, a computer-based approach to develop diagnoses and treatments to some patients in intensive care unit.”

Bhairavi Jani, Executive Director at SCA Group of Companies:

“She is a fourth-generation entrepreneur and philanthropist. She manages a diversified freight and logistics firm and serves as an advisor for several governments and private organisations. Her foundation creates livelihoods for vulnerable communities through entrepreneurship.”

Kanika Tekriwal, Chief Executive Officer at JetSetGo:

“She founded what has become India’s largest private jet company with a revenue of $8 million in 2017. Often called the Uber of air travel, her company manages and operates private jets that are owned by other people.”

These changemakers would join a five-year programme where they would be trained to go beyond their current scope of work and employ their influence to bring about positive change. The YGLs will also mentor one another so as to transform each other into higher and better performing leaders.

One of the change makers, Kanika Tekriwal, said, “Each one of us is committed to shaping the future. It is so great to see the majority is women and more than half the class is from the emerging economies.”

H/T: Your Story