5 Bollywood Looks That Inspire Us To Go Metallic & Acquire The Super Space Aesthetics This Season

If you still consider LBDs the ultimate eveningwear formula, think again.

I’ve got many girlfriends who’ve got a massive crush on the metallic hues, and I totally understand why. Metallic tones are comparatively effortless to style as you aren’t required to load yourself with shining jewels or accessories to complete the look.

You may have noticed, the metallic trend is no more limited to silver and gold. Over the years, it has embraced colours like blue and green that we now see glowing on the fashion runway quite often (imagine Versace’s sci-fi blue and Christian Dior’s eye-soaring bronze from the last season).

Let me show you how Bollywood actors are channelizing their inner-fantasy-babe-straight-out-of-science-fiction. Scroll down to see how to shine bright like a star, literally!

💎 534.2k Likes, 2,674 Comments – Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Instagram: “💎”

My kinda colour ……deep,intense,mysterious…….@lolabysumanb @manekaharisinghani 💃💃 98.4k Likes, 561 Comments – Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Instagram: “My kinda colour ……deep,intense,mysterious…….@lolabysumanb @manekaharisinghani 💃💃”

About last night! #timesfoodawards Stylist @trishadjani in @neeturohra_india Mua @makeupbyvishalk Hair @seemakhan1988 31.8k Likes, 170 Comments – Daisy (@shahdaisy) on Instagram: “About last night! #timesfoodawards Stylist @trishadjani in @neeturohra_india Mua @makeupbyvishalk…”