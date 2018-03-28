5 Bollywood Looks That Inspire Us To Go Metallic & Acquire The Super Space Aesthetics This Season
- March 28, 2018
If you still consider LBDs the ultimate eveningwear formula, think again.
I’ve got many girlfriends who’ve got a massive crush on the metallic hues, and I totally understand why. Metallic tones are comparatively effortless to style as you aren’t required to load yourself with shining jewels or accessories to complete the look.
You may have noticed, the metallic trend is no more limited to silver and gold. Over the years, it has embraced colours like blue and green that we now see glowing on the fashion runway quite often (imagine Versace’s sci-fi blue and Christian Dior’s eye-soaring bronze from the last season).
Let me show you how Bollywood actors are channelizing their inner-fantasy-babe-straight-out-of-science-fiction. Scroll down to see how to shine bright like a star, literally!
💎
534.2k Likes, 2,674 Comments – Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Instagram: “💎”
My kinda colour ……deep,intense,mysterious…….@lolabysumanb @manekaharisinghani 💃💃
98.4k Likes, 561 Comments – Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Instagram: “My kinda colour ……deep,intense,mysterious…….@lolabysumanb @manekaharisinghani 💃💃”
About last night! #timesfoodawards Stylist @trishadjani in @neeturohra_india Mua @makeupbyvishalk Hair @seemakhan1988
31.8k Likes, 170 Comments – Daisy (@shahdaisy) on Instagram: “About last night! #timesfoodawards Stylist @trishadjani in @neeturohra_india Mua @makeupbyvishalk…”
@shraddhakapoor at an event today in @alcoolique_official trench , @shop_bop_ crop top , @demebygabriella pants @accessorizeindiaofficial shoes @zaraindiaofficial assisted by @namdeepak glam by @shraddha.naik #dreamteam image by @pallav_paliwal
2,504 Likes, 24 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “@shraddhakapoor at an event today in @alcoolique_official trench , @shop_bop_ crop top ,…”
@nushratbharucha yesterday for @pinkvilla wearing @fancypantsthestore skirt @srstore09 crop top @asos accessories and shoes Assisted by @etikothari Make up @shaylinayak Hair @aliyashaik28 #nushratbharucha #sktks #pinkvilla #styling #fashion
867 Likes, 5 Comments – Ankita Patel (@ankiitaapatel) on Instagram: “@nushratbharucha yesterday for @pinkvilla wearing @fancypantsthestore skirt @srstore09 crop top…”
