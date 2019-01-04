46 Y.O. Woman From Sri Lanka Becomes The Third Woman Of Menstruating Age To Enter Sabarimala Temple

Sasikala, a 46-year-old woman from Sri Lanka, has become the third woman of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala temple. She entered the holy shrine last night with irumudi kettu or an offerings kit on her head. Though she was stopped by the police when she was near the 18 golden steps leading to the shrine, she was later allowed to go in.

Earlier on Wednesday, two women Bindu and Kanaka Durga, both in their early 40s, had entered the temple. Sasikala managed to offer prayers inside the temple and followed the procedure, leading up to her visit to the temple, which included a 48-day fasting rule.



Since the SC lifted the ban on women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala, 17 women tried but failed to enter the holy shrine owing to the massive protests. Even the entry of Bindu and Kanaka Durga was questioned by BJP and Congress who protested against the state government for allowing them to enter the temple.

H/T: NDTV