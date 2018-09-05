46 Y.O. R Sathy To Be Honoured With National Award For Teachers by Vice-President Of India

With more than 20 years of teaching experience, R Sathy, 46, headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School, near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, will be receiving the National Award for teachers today from the Vice President of India – Venkaiah Naidu.

Initially, she never wanted to be a teacher, but joined a teacher training course when her father told her to and developed a passion for the field thereafter. In 1995, she started her teaching career in the Sulthanpettai Union School and was posted as the headmistress of Malumichampatti Panchayat Union Primary School in the academic year 2012-13, the post she has remained on till date.

The school only had 140 students when Sathy joined, so she renovated the infrastructure of the school with the sponsorship from L&T Constructions. She also illustrated the benefits of primary education and campaigned against children dropping out of schools. Because of her efforts, the number of students in the school had increased to 270 by 2015. The school building now has working toilets, an RO water purifier, and a vegetable garden and won the ‘Best School Award’ by the Department of Primary Education, Chennai.

“We replaced blackboards with green boards, in which we can use magnets to place maps or pictures for students,” Sathy said. She also started holding extracurricular activities like yoga, art and self-defense classes.

She also started the initiative ‘Kutti Commandos’, under which students from class 5 go on rounds early in the morning, catching people relieving themselves in the open and spreading awareness about open defecation.

“They note down their names (people caught defecating in the open) and bring it to me, which I will forward to the panchayat president. Then, after enquiry, the panchayat officials would make arrangements to build a toilet for them or arrange for one. The squad also inspects public toilets in the area to ensure water supply, cleanliness, etc,” she explained.

She is working on putting together a student team that will work towards raising awareness towards plastic pollution.

“We are planning to transform our campus into a plastic-free campus, where students will be encouraged to use alternatives for commonly used plastic products like water bottles, pencil boxes, among others. The aim is to ban the usage of plastic in our village, and we plan to start with our school.”

The decision to honor her with the National Award was taken in the light of the various initiatives that she has implemented.

