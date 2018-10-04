On Monday, in Bihar’s Patna district, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped while she was taking a bath in the River Ganga during a religious ritual. Two men have been arrested, including the one who recorded the crime on video and uploaded it on social media where it was shared widely on Tuesday.

Though the woman tried to file a complaint against the culprits in the Barh police station, the policemen refused to register a first information report. But after they saw the video, where the woman is asking them to consider the “sanctity” of the Ganga and pleading with the accused to let her go, the Barh Police arrested two men. One is Shivpujan Mahto, a driver, who dragged the woman out of the river and also the man who made the video. They also rescued a minor girl, whom Mahto had lured into accompanying him. As for the other culprits, the police is still searching for them.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representation purposes only