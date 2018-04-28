42 Y.O. Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison By District Court For Raping A Minor Girl

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl, who had been adopted by his younger brother. A fine of Rs 2.05 lakh has also been imposed on him, of which 2 lakh is to be given as compensation to the victim as per the court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi.

The convict was apprehended when Maloya councilor Rajesh Kalia registered a complaint that he has been approached by a woman to whom a man had brought a girl with “wrong intentions”. So, when the police reached the place, the door was opened by the convict and the girl was found inside, crying.

The police later found that she had been adopted by the convict’s younger brother, a Kharar resident, and had been living with a cousin in Sector 38. For the past one year the convict had been raping her and after the victim’s statement was recorded and her medical was done, the convict was arrested. He was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 4, 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

“In the present case, a man of nearly 40 years raped a girl who was like a daughter to him,” the court said, adding the crime committed “cannot be expected from any prudent man…his animal extinct is evident in the present case.” The court also stated that such people should be awarded strict punishment and not allowed to just live a free life despite their crimes.

H/T: Hindustan Times