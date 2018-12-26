40 Y.O. Jayalaxmi, Chennai’s First Woman Food Delivery Executive, Serves You Your Lunch Hot

Meet Jayalaxmi, 40, who is the first woman in Chennai who is working as a food delivery executive for Swiggy. Add to it the fact that she had no idea how to use mobile apps or Google maps just a few weeks ago… wow!

Jayalaxmi, a mother of two girls, always wanted to do a job that didn’t restrict her to the four walls of her house. And as she loves to ride two-wheelers, some months ago, she went along with her brother for an interview to Swiggy. Though at that time, she wasn’t selected as Swiggy wasn’t recruiting women, she received a call from them three months later.

“I had three major concerns about joining. I had never used mobile apps or Google maps. I can’t work for long hours in the evening. And safety. But all three were sorted during the training phase itself,” Jayalakshmi said. Now she works from noon to 5.30 pm, delivers at least 10 orders a day in Alwarpet and earns Rs 3,000 a week. “I pack their (her daughters) lunch and send them to school and am back home in time for dinner. This is very comfortable,” she added.

“Except for a handful of regressive comments, the response has been overwhelmingly positive from customers,” she said. “Initially people thought I was from customer care. They were surprised that I’m a delivery executive.”



H/T: The Times Of India