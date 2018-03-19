4 Bollywood Sarees From Last Week Show Us The Modern Ways To Wear Monochrome

Do you think there is nothing new about pairing black with white?

Monochrome fashion is extremely easy to create if you’re colour-blocking black and white in a pant-suit or a skirt-top! On the other hand, conceptualizing the same sensuality in a saree can be tricky. But don’t worry, for you’ve got the Bollywood ladies showing you the desi version of this colour combination.

Scroll down to see the four looks from Bollywood’s page 3 parties in the last few days and let us know which one is your favorite!

Tanishaa Mukerji – The high-street chic

The organic farmers of the future 😉 (I hope) !!!! Mom and @apnabhidu r already leagues ahead of me! Was such a wonderful day at @womenofindiafestival #2018 ! Thank u @iamjuhichawla for organising it mom n I really shopped a lot! #goorganic #organicproduce #organicindia #helpthefarmers #empoweringwomen 10.3k Likes, 76 Comments – Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on Instagram: “The organic farmers of the future 😉 (I hope) !!!! Mom and @apnabhidu r already leagues ahead of me!…”

Ridheema Tiwari – The hippie hipster

#repost thank u for uploading this💕💕💕 Regrann from @viralbhayani – #ridheematiwari snapped at a fashion event – #regrann 1,040 Likes, 56 Comments – Ridheema Tiwari (@ridtiwari) on Instagram: “#repost thank u for uploading this💕💕💕 Regrann from @viralbhayani – #ridheematiwari snapped at a…”

Karisma Kapoor – The boss babe

In @anamikakhanna.in ❤️#womensdayevent#morepowertowomen💥 #sareefun#bohochic styled by @eshaamiin1 45.3k Likes, 293 Comments – KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Instagram: “In @anamikakhanna.in ❤️#womensdayevent#morepowertowomen💥 #sareefun#bohochic styled by @eshaamiin1”

Shruti Haasan – The vintage icon

I relate well to Sruti Haasan’s look, and you?