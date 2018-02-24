38 Y.O. Man Sentenced To Life Term In Jail For Raping His Daughter Repeatedly

It is hard to fathom how scarring it can be to be raped by your father and then bear his children too. It was in January 2015, when a teenage girl filed a complaint against her own father and accused him of raping her and fathering her two children. The man was sentenced to serve a life term in jail for his heinous act by Vasai court on Thursday after two years of the filing of the complaint.

The convict raped his own daughter repeatedly for over four years in Kolkata till the time she turned 16. The man was unemployed for many years and probably directed all his frustration to his teen daughter. The extent of his perversion can be determined from the fact that he later moved to Nalasopara with the same teen daughter and left his wife behind.

The girl got pregnant twice after getting raped. While one of the children survived the other one died within a fortnight after birth. The man left both the children with his wife when he moved to Nalasopara.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the girl finally gained some courage and filed a complaint against her father on January 25, 2015, in the Tulinj police station. Consequently, he was arrested for rape under section 376 of the IPC and Sections 4, 12 and 18 of the POSCOA, 2012. “The DNA of both the kids matched with that of the convict,” said KR Khandagle, the public prosecutor.

