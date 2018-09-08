377StrikeDown: Grace Banu Tells Us Why The Celebration Remains Incomplete

As the country gets busy in celebratory dancing, rejoicing in the Section’s 377 strike down, somewhere along the line the celebration is incomplete.

In a recent Twitter dialogue with IWB, transgender activist Grace Banu told us how the transgender community still remains largely ignored in the country and why there is a need to do something beyond decriminalizing homosexuality for the betterment of this community.

Grace feels that the “trans rights yet to come” and there is little that the recent SC verdict on Section 377 does for the community and expressed the same in our conversation. She also talked about how many like her are suffering in the double binds of both caste and gender, the constant misrepresentation of the community by media and the need for the society to see them as humans.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

On the need for a separate action for trans rights

Banu feels that there are hardly any benefits that the transgender community gets from the striking down of Section 377 and that the country is forgetting “the violence faced by people who are left to dancing and begging on streets.”

She also raised that if a transperson filled a petition instead of a rich hotelier, would it have been received the same way, thus brought out the extent of marginalisation faced by the country.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter TransRightsNow: Beginning our conversation, in one of your tweets after the epic #Section377 strike down, you mentioned “trans rights yet to come’. Can we talk a little more about this sentiment? @thirunangai

GRACE BANU on Twitter Beyond the celebratory dancing of this verdict lest we forget the violence faced by people who are left to dancing and begging on the streets..violated by the heteronormative world and ridiculed within community. #TransRightsNow https://t.co/RlwgFLBCsC

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog One wonders if instead of rich Hotelier filing a petition it were trans sex workers who were at the centre of the petition. would the judgement be any different?

On how class system adds to the community’s misery

Grace is a Dalit and says that the double bind of gender and caste makes it worse for her community. Owing to the caste system, one has to face discrimination even within the trans community. According to her, the only way to fight this discrimination is through mainstream opportunities like education and employment.

When she talks about education, she refers to it on both ends. Grace says that there is also a need to educate the ones outside the community and to teach them to treat the transgender people like fellow humans.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog One faces discrimination and mistreatment even within trans communities because of caste. Most of the access to power and resources within community also goes to upper caste trans folks while most of dalit adivasi poor trans people end their lives begging and in sex work.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog Resources like mainstream oppurtunities like education and employment

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog yes i agree but acceptance is not come easily we should educate them

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @thirunangai #TransRightsNow:What do you think, in your opinion, needs to be done to change this current situation that the Trans people face from the public and the police

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog first of all public and police should accept us as a Human.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter TransRightsNow: Grace, would you elaborate on the personal experiences close to your heart in regard to facing discrimination from #CisbrahmanicalPatriyarchy @thirunangai

On personal experiences and the intensity of violence faced by the community

Grace says that her entire life is a testimony of discrimination in the name of caste and gender but that would not make her give up on her quest for equality and she wants others like her to keep persevering as well.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog One incident would be too less to elaborate the intensity of violence one goes through. My whole life is a testimony of discrimination in the name of caste and gender.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @thirunangai #TransRightsNow: What strength and message would you give out to others struggling with similar situations? #CisbrahmanicalPatriyarchy

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog Dont leave your hope be brave and keep fight for your rights we need to change this world what we want.

On the impact of the caste distinction on the already marginalised community

Grace reiterates our view that the caste system is the bane of the society and that most of the power goes to the upper castes even within the community.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter TransRightsNow: How do you think caste privilege/class distinction is transferred on to the gender identity & its effects on the already marginalized community of transgenders? @thirunangai

On being misrepresented by media

Grace shares that her community is “only treated as a spectacle” and often “misgendered” by the media. She also feels that there is a need for the LGBTQ community to unite against the same.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog We are only treated as a spectacle. we are not for your consumption. Cisgendered gay and lesbians given the respectability they wear as privilege need us and use us only as a shield. ENOUGH OF THIS.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog yes thats our duty

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog Media often misgenders Trans people. They should ask our preferred pronouns. Also STOP reducing us as exotic species. Try treating us as HUMANS.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @thirunangai #TransRightsNow: We agree the media can be more sensitive and take responsibility for representing and addressing the trans community with equal respect and dignity.

On the controversy around the word “Dalit”

Grace says that the word “Dalit” is a self-identification of the years of struggle that the community has been through and that the entire controversy is politically motivated.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog Dalit is a powerful self identification of our resilience and struggles. It is a product of a long fight by oppressed communities to assert and claim one’s rights from the brahmanical system. This government fears our assertion. Jaibhim

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog some parties are accept my demands. of curse they are all vote seeking parties

On the special demands of the community

Grace expresses that reservational rights are what the community seeks and sans such rights everything else is a sham.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog Its transgender bill is a sham. We need our constitutional rights to live with dignity. we want separate reservations in Education ,Employment and Politics.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog this Poissoness bill criminalise the trans community its create transphobia.

GRACE BANU on Twitter @indianwomenblog It gives marginal protection to the trans community that is often stopped by police and threatened 377. Sorry but we are not privileged like theLGBfolks.Our demands are way beyond it.Our demands are for dignity.The fight is much longerand this fascist government is non-supportive