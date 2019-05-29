36 Y.O. Odisha Woman Clears Class 10th Examination After Having Dropped Out Of School 18 Years Ago

Basanti Muduli, an Anganwadi worker in the backward Malkangiri district, has cleared her matric examination along with her son. She had dropped out of school 18 years ago shortly after her marriage.

Last week, the 36-year-old cleared the Class 10 board examination conducted by Odisha State Open School and was elated at having achieved this milestone after so many years.

“My failure in clearing the matric exam always rankled me. I also realized that without clearing the matric, I possibly could not get any promotion,” said Muduli. She added that it was her husband Laba Pattanayak and son Sibananda who helped her in studying and aided her in joining the Kudumulgumma high school as a student of State Open School Board.

“I used to study from the books of my son. He used to teach me everything that was taught at the school,” said Muduli. Proud of his wife’s achievement, her husband wishes for his wife to study further.

“I hope more and more dropouts enroll and study further,” said newly elected MP from Nabarangpur, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, and called Muduli an inspiration for people of Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

H/T: Hindustan Times