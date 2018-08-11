36 Women Commandos From Northeast India Form India’s First All-Women SWAT Team

Delhi is all set to get its first all-woman SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team which is the brainchild of Amulya Patnaik, the Delhi Police Commissioner. 36 women commandos from the North East form the team. From Assam, there are 13 women, 5 each from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Manipur and the rest are from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

For 15 months, these women commandos had been undergoing rigorous training, under specialists from India and abroad, which includes how to handle urban situations as well as jungle operations. They are skilled in unarmed combat, ambush and counter-ambush, and urban operations like building interventions, vehicle intervention, VVIP security, the basic knowledge of explosives and Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).

“These women are second to none when it comes to handling terror strikes and hostage crises in urban areas. In fact, they were rated better than their male counterparts by their trainers at Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan,” said Patnaik. They masterfully use weaponry like MP5 submachine guns and Glock-21 pistols.

“Experts at abseiling and scaling, they can spring from deep sleep to action, fully armed, within a minute of an alarm. Not only have they mixed well with personnel from other parts of the country, but there is also an amazing mix of cultures on display at the academy at present,” said a trainer for the Delhi SWAT team.

They will be deployed at strategic locations in Central and South Delhi as well as around the Red Fort and India Gate for securing the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

H/T: The Better India

Featured image source