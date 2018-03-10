36 Women Artists Demolish The Patriarchal Concept Of Domestic Space At This Art Exhibition In USA

Regardless of whether a woman is a homemaker or not, the responsibility of house chores and that of family, do not have to be hers alone. She dare not be perceived as an unpaid servant. But what do you think, is it that simple for the patriarchal world to understand and abide by?

In an attempt to acknowledge and address this issue, women artists from across the world, have come together to explore and deconstruct the notions of domestic space and gender, for a show opened on Friday at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.

Women House, as the exhibition is titled, is inspired by a groundbreaking 1972 Los Angeles show, organised by Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro that explored similar themes. Featuring 36 global artists and their reinterpretations about women in the home, the result is full of humour, both dark and the laugh-out-loud kinds. And it could not be more pivotal in a #MeToo era, punctuated by revelations of widespread sexual misconduct and abuse of women across industries.

In British artist Rachel Whiteread’s 2005 sculpture Modern Chess Set, traditional gender roles become a chess game, where the husband’s seating areas and television face off against the wife’s trashcans and dusters. The husband’s “king” is the fridge. And the wife’s, the stove!

“The artists we chose, they are indeed interested in gender. But sometimes it’s poetic, everything is not brutally feminist,” shared Camille Morineau, who curated the show with Lucia Pesapane, both from the Monnaie de Paris, the French national mint, with Hindustan Times,

In one especially jolting installation, London-based Palestinian Mona Hatoum has transformed ordinary kitchen utensils into a menacing situation. A live current hums loudly and runs through the instruments laid out on a table behind horizontal metal wire, lighting up colanders and graters.

Museum guests walk past a yurt titled Topak Ev, by artist Nil Yalter. Image Source

Another, Walking House (1989), shows a heavy tilting home carried by a svelte pair of legs. “Since I was a kid, I always had fantasies of anthropomorphizing objects around me,” said Laurie Simmons. “That kind of collides with my idea that women have a way of morphing into where they live and what they have, and they identify themselves oftentimes through objects and a sense of place and a sense of home.”

Some of the works are said to be poignantly reflecting on the often assumed as ‘oppressive nature’ of women’s condition, and their struggle to make a break. Morineau said, it’s high time for women to get the place they deserve in the canon of art history. “We should be allowing new names, theories, movements and vocabulary to enter this space,” she said in an interview. The show runs until May 28, don’t miss it if you get a chance!

