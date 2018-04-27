35 Y.O. Man In Mumbai Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Forcibly Kissing A Minor Girl

In Mumbai, a 35-year-old man in 2015 had forcibly kissed a 14-year-old. The accused, Ashwin Chandaliya, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The incident had taken place in August 2015 when the girl, who lived in the same area as the accused, was returning home from her tuition class. She found Chandaliya sitting on a bike and he called her by her name. When she went to him he proceeded to catch her hand and kissed on her cheek. The girl then got scared and managed to run away screaming. Her mother was close by and came to the spot after hearing her voice. When the girl’s mother reached the spot, Chandaliya said that he would marry the girl and then ran from there. The family approached the police later when the father reached home.

Chandaliya was found guilty under section 354 (sexual harassment) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

H/T: The Indian Express