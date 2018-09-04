35 Y.O. Harshali Vartak To Become The First Woman From Maharashtra To Scale Mount Fuji In Japan

As you read this, 35-year-old Harshali Vartak, a former insurance agent from Vasai, is busy in her preparations, as tomorrow she is aiming to achieve the impossible- to scale the 3,776m-high Mount Fuji in Japan and become the first woman from Maharashtra to do so.

Eight other trekkers will be joining her in the five-day trek starting from 5th September. The team will be led 50-year-old retired Colonel Niraj Vora. “The rest of my colleagues are from Chennai, Gurgaon and other areas of the country, and I am the only woman climber to join the team and that is a challenge. We underwent months of training at various peaks in the Himalayas a month ago, before we undertook the Mount Fuji trip,” Vartak said.

“My inspiration is Bachendri Pal, who was the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest in 1984 and I am following in her footsteps,” she added. She wants all Indian women to have the courage to take on such expeditions without fear.

“We are proud to be associated with Harshali as she has made India and Vasai proud,” said Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) mayor Rupesh Jadhav. “The VVMC on our part will be helping her by providing part financial assistance as such expeditions are an expensive project. We appreciate her trek to Mt Fuji, which is not easy as her team will be facing extreme cold.”

H/T: Hindustan Times