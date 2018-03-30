34 Y.O. Raji J.R., A Lonely Woman Snake Catcher, Has Already Rescued 483 Snakes

I think it is high time that we stop marking certain professions as being the territory of men only. Women have given more than enough proof that they can fit into every role, be it a mechanic, a driver, or the daredevil path of being a… snake-catcher. Yep, you read that right. Raji J.R., 34, has caught a total of 483 snakes in just over a year. Whoa!

A resident of Pacha in Palode, Raji’s interest in snakes was triggered in her childhood itself when she would accompany her parents to work and would see a lot of snakes on her way. “I’ve accidentally touched them many a time but was never revolted by them. I checked out videos on snake-catching on YouTube, and wanted to learn it. I approached many people, but was turned away,” she recounted.

With only one day’s formal training by Babu Palalayam, a volunteer at Snake Rescue Kerala, she was soon called to catch a snake.The first snake she caught was a cobra.

Raji catches snakes with her bare hands. Amazing, right? “I’m usually driving when I’m called to catch snakes. As I drive different vehicles, carrying equipment for snake catching is not easy. I do tense up a bit – after all, it is a risky job and the slightest mistake can prove costly – but I believe I am doing some good and God will look after me.”

Though she was, initially, ridiculed for her work, she chooses to ignore it all – and today, the ones who made fun of her are in her favor. Mother of two girls, Raji’s husband Anilkumar also supports her.

All the snakes she catches are submitted to forest officials. Women are the ones who call her often to catch snakes. “They trust me to come to their homes and remove the snakes. I do not ask for money, but some people give it anyway. We use it for charity,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu