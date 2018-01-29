34 Y.O. Kerala Imam, The First Woman To Lead Friday Prayer, Gets Death Threats For Defying Islamic Law

On January 26, 2018, a Muslim woman from Kerala did something which no other woman had dared to do, at least in India. Thirty-four-year-old Jamitha, a teacher who became an Imam, led the Friday prayer of Jumu’ah Namaz in Malappuram, Kerala, for both the genders.

By venturing into a territory which is supposed to be alien to women, she became the first woman Imam in India to lead the Friday ritualistic prayer. She is the general secretary of Quran Sunnat Society in Wandoor in Malappuram, Kerala. According to The Better India, Jamitha is receiving death threats for going against age-old customs and defying the Islamic law.

“I am receiving phone calls from mosque committees telling me that I have defied Islam. On social media too, there are people who are speaking against me, claiming that I am trying to destroy the religion and its ways,” says Jamitha. Taking it as a challenge, she says that changes in society do not come so easily. “Quran Sunnat Society has been involved in several movements including ones against the primitive, unfair practice of triple talaq. I have faced death threats in the past for leading those campaigns and I am sure, this move of mine has upset the high and mighty. Maybe they will want to wipe me off the face of the earth, but I am prepared for it,” says Jamitha.

More than a decade ago, a similar incident had happened when Professor Amina Wadud, a professor of Religion and Philosophy at Virginia Commonwealth University, decided to lead ritualistic Friday prayers for a Muslim congregation. She had apparently broken Islamic laws by doing so, as it only allows male Imams to do the job. Even she received a lot of criticism and death threats, but her move was also appreciated by many. Her actions were supported by Muslim academics all over the globe. This encouraged her to lead numerous Friday prayer services.

Jamitha was also boycotted by society a few years ago for questioning the existence of certain practices in her religion. According to Jamitha, the Quran has been interpreted in a way that gives men dominance over women. But nowhere in the holy textbook is it written that women are prohibited from being an Imam.

“Quran is not discriminatory towards women. The idea put forth in the text is that of gender equality and not of discrimination. Have you seen women holding any position in a mosque? No. All these years, the men who hold power treated us that way and kept us out so that they could continue to rule over us. This is exactly why Islamic preachers on a television debate condemned what I did, but could not prove that my action was against the Quran. Precisely because it wasn’t,” Jamida explains.

Adamant and positive about bringing a change in society, Jamitha says, “I believe that every movement, every revolution takes time. A change will come definitely, but it will only come gradually.”

