34 Y.O. Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta Is Set On Erasing The Silence Around Women’s Health Issues

“I am speaking for every woman ever that our growth with time is pretty exponential. After all, we have the added responsibilities of juggling between two houses, your parents and your in-laws, being a mother plus managing your career. Hectic multitasking right there. I did the same and while it may be hard for the world to digest, all this just makes us more confident.”

When Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta returned from the US after practicing neurology for two years there with her husband, cardiologist Dr. Sameer Gupta, she was appalled by the blatant ignorance people have towards health issues plus the stigma attached to every next disease. Wanting a platform where she could educate people and allow them to break free of their pre-conceived notions of diseases, medicines, and doctors, she started the show “Doctors on call” and a year ago took her mission online with Voice Of Health.

Considered to be a symbol of empowerment by her peers, she became one of the youngest neurologists in the world at the age of 27 when she graduated in 2011. A highly qualified Board Certified Neurologist, Sonia has always found women to be resilient warriors but has been against the tradition-of-sorts that a woman has to handle even her illness in silence. With the help of her online platform, Voice of Health, she has started the campaign #VOHWomenForWomen in an attempt to erase the silence around women’s health issues.

In our recent conversation with Sonia, we explore the specifics of the campaign, the focus on women’s health and the entire paradigm of being a woman in a so-called ‘man’s world. Excerpts:

Sonia, there is this popular notion that medicine is a male-dominated field, is it so?

I would say things are better now but yes, the field of medicine was initially a ‘male-only’ field with a scattering of a few women. But for the past 10-15 years, one can’t deny that women have broken these senseless shackles. Now we see a bigger chunk of women here, people are more acceptable, broad-minded. But I won’t say that a woman is given an equal footing to that of men. Some professions under medicine are still considered the sole property of men, like cardiology, neurology.

Exactly! So, is there no hope that this scenario will one day change?

People often ditch the idea of visiting a female neurologist or cardiologist since they find her incompetent due to her gender. When people visit me, for instance, they do so keeping in mind my qualities as a neuro and trust me that is empowering.

Dr.Sonia Lal Gupta and her husband Dr.Sameer Gupta (a cardiologist), have also been hosting a weekly health segment, “Doctors on Call” aired on NDTV 24×7 and NDTV India. In this segment, they discuss common health issues, latest research and advances in healthcare with a goal to help spread awareness in the country. She works currently at MP Heart Clinic in GK1 and Metro Hospitals in Noida.

What was the inspiration behind Voice of Health when you already have a show Doctors On Call?

It all started with the show, through which we connected with people, spreading awareness about different health issues. But then it hit us that while we are indeed succeeding in reaching many people, the main chunk is on social media- an integral part of more than half the population.

The answers are there but people don’t know them, be it body or mental issues and the scenario due to this lack of knowledge was too bleak for us to allow it to continue. We wanted to help people in whatever way we can. Everybody needs guidance, someone to aid them a bit and we are more than happy to be that guiding light.

The online platform of Voice of Health has been around for a little over a year and under it different campaigns take place and this time it was for women’s health issues and inspirational stories of women who trumped over them. As Sonia says, people are confused as to what help they need, where to get it from, and even when they do what would people think about their wanting help.

#VOHWomenForWomen is a campaign initiated to share motivation or fitness tips that helped a woman to achieve success, to inspire & help other women.

So, what do you think are the invisible health issues that need to be highlighted?

That would be first and foremost mental health issues. We are one of the countries with the highest youth suicide rates and yet we deny giving proper attention to anxiety, depression, mental disorders, as we would rather ridicule people suffering from these. The health budget provided is already less; on top of that only 0.4 % is devoted to mental health. People don’t talk about mental health as frankly as they would talk about their dieting plans.

Many times people with mental health issues end up coming to us neurologists because in this society it is better to assume that you have a migraine than accept that your mental well-being is not up-to-date.

This mentality is hard to break but so is the stigma around many major women’s health issues.

And one is menstrual health, no doubt. A concerning health issue which is considered a taboo when it comes to discussing it in depth. Some days ago I came across a case where a girl had a small polyp in her uterus because of which she was having heavy menstruation. This led her husband to not only refrain from touching her but also say that he was stuck with a defected piece. Do you see the mentality around the issue?

Women shy away from talking about it and most men, well they are simply out of the loop knowing nothing about what a woman goes through in those seven days. Imagine the condition of women in rural areas, the mental image alone is enough to cause me concern.

In the #VOH Campaign this time, only female participants are allowed and are needed to share motivation, fitness routine, health tips, some recipes, or anything that helped them succeed. These stories are then posted with #VOHWomenForWomen because empowered women empower women! Start typing, ladies!