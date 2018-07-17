32-Year-Old Haryana Teacher Has Been Arrested For Raping And Threatening An Eight-Year-Old

The 32-year-old government primary school teacher from Haryana, who was accused of raping an eight-year-old student of the same school in a village in Narnaund area of Haryana’s Hisar district, has been arrested by the police.

The teacher raped the class III student in the school washroom during school hours on Friday. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to her family. Following the threat, the scared child did not tell anybody at home and the incident came to light when on Sunday, her aunt who bathed her found her behaviour suspicious and some scars on her private parts.

The survivor’s family then first approached the panchayat and then decided to file a police complaint on Sunday night. “As per the complaint, the victim had gone to the washroom in her school when the teacher identified as Satyawaan barged in and brutalised the girl on Friday, ” said Hansi women police station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Devi, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

“The medical examination of the girl confirmed rape on the basis of which the accused was arrested under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the SHO added.

The agitated and infuriated villagers locked the main gate of the school on Monday, demanding strict action against the accused schoolteacher. They also demanded the transfer of male staff members of the school.

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narender Kadian along with block education officer Baljeet Sehrawat soon reached the spot with the police force and pacified the villagers. Following the demand of the villagers, he transferred six male teachers working in the school, except an elderly teacher.

Now, women teachers have been appointed in place of two male teachers of the high school wing and four male teachers of the primary wing of the government school. The elderly teacher is the only male teacher in the school now.

The accused teacher has been suspended from the school and arrested by the police.

Image used for representational purpose