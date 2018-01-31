31 Y.O. Athlete Shadia Bseiso Becomes The First Arab Woman To Join WWE

Shadia Bseiso is a professional 31-year-old Jordanian martial arts athlete who has been signed as the first female performer from the Arab world by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Her journey in the world of martial arts began in the year 2014 as a professional jiu-jitsu athlete. She is an experienced performer, having worked as a TV host, a voice-over artist, and an events presenter, along with running a privately-owned media company based in Dubai.

Speaking of involvement of female athletes in WWE, according to Hindustan Times, she said, “Female athletes are finally getting the credit they deserve. The world is more open to that, and in terms of how the region will react to it, I‘m hoping it’s going to be very positive.”

When Shadia broke the news of her career choice to her parents, they couldn’t believe for a moment and were worried for her safety, but she has their support always.

“Recruiting Shadia to join our developmental system underscores WWE’s ongoing commitment to building a talent roster as diverse as our fan base,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President and a popular wrestler himself known as ‘Triple H’.

H/T: Hindustan Times