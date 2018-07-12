30-Year-Old Lalita Rathi Receives Award For Encouraging 25 Men To Opt For Sterilisation

Hailing from Balan district of Rajasthan, 30-year-old Lalita Rathi did what many doctors and social talks have failed to. She has encouraged 25 men to opt for sterilisation as she has been posted as a community health worker.

For her brilliant work done in the past one year, she received an award in Jaipur from the state government on Wednesday.

Lalita began promotion and encouragement of sterilisation from her own house, “I started from my own house. I encouraged my husband to opt for sterilisation. He agreed to it two years ago. We have two children — 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son,” she said, according to the The Times of India.

In her district, a total of 198 male sterilisations were conducted in past one year. She said that due to myths associated with male sterilisation, they do not opt for it. “It was difficult to persuade men for sterilisation. Initially, I felt a little frightened. But, I told them that my husband has done it and it has no complication. I talked to females of the area to encourage their husbands to opt for male sterilisation,” she said.

She also added that it’s a myth that sterilisation causes weakness. “It is a simple procedure which does not require any cut or stitches,” she said.

Her husband Mahendra Singh works at a petrol pump who also encouraged her to do her job properly.

At the award function, she was awarded with Rs 5,000 and a trophy.