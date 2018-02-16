30 Y.O. Transgender Woman Becomes The First To Breastfeed Her Child

Though the stigma around transgenders is far from over, many of them are today making their name known and proving to the world that the existing conventions do not govern their life.

A 30-year-old transgender woman was recently able to breastfeed her child thanks to induced lactation. She approached the doctors wanting to take up the responsibility of breastfeeding their child as her partner wasn’t willing to. In order to promote her lactation, Doctor Reisman and nurse practitioner Zil Goldstein used a procedure known as ‘induce lactation’. She was gradually given female hormones progesterone, estradiol, domperidone (a medication to increase milk production) and her breasts were stimulated with a breast milk pump.

“There have been self-reported cases online of a transgender woman trying DIY regiments to induce breastfeeding, but this is the first case of induced functional lactation in the academic literature,” Reisman told. She also added that there are also cases where transgender men go through with pregnancies and breastfeeding.

The patient has thus become the first transgender woman to breastfeed successfully and the same was published in the journal Transgender Health, with doctors stating the case as proof that “modest but functional lactation can be induced in transgender women.”

“Transgender medicine is becoming part of mainstream medicine. We’re getting more evidence-based data, we’re getting more standardized care, we’re getting more reproductive options,” said Tamar Reisman of Mount Sinai hospital in New York.

H/T: The Indian Express