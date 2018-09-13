30 Y.O. Iram Habib Becomes The First Kashmiri Muslim Woman Commercial Pilot

“A Kashmiri girl can never become a pilot” – that’s not the only discouragement that Iram Habib faced when she aimed to join the aviation sector after Class XII. Her parents were of the opinion that commercial flying is not for women living in Kashmir. But Iram never accepted defeat and after six years her parents allowed her to join the aviation sector and today she is the first Kashmiri Muslim woman pilot.

A postgraduate in forestry from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Iram always had the dream to fly an aircraft. “I pursued PhD for one and a half years but left it and went to a US flight school,” she said. “I looked for things on my own and kept my dream alive.”

But the path wasn’t easy. In 2016, after Iram completed her training from Miami in the US, she returned to India to get a commercial pilot licence. Her father supported her but she was constantly discouraged by her relatives and friends.

“They still can’t believe I chose this profession and got a job too,” said 30-year-old Iram, who is also trained in Bahrain and Dubai in Airbus 320.

“During my training and exams everyone would be surprised to see a woman from Kashmir as a pilot, but there was no discrimination. I worked hard and got a job offer from IndiGo and GoAir. I am set to join as a first officer in IndiGo next month,” she added.

