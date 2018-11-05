3 Confident, Fearless Women Talk About What Beauty Means To Them

With its latest campaign, #LetsBreakTheRulesOfBeauty, Dove is trying to challenge stringent and stereotypical beauty standards of society.

For the same, they engaged in insightful conversations with different women about how they define beauty. Fitness influencer Ayesha Billimoria says, “I think that’s one of the main reasons women today are so shy about their bodies. I want more and more women to be comfortable in what they wear and confident when they walk out the door. I want them to be strong. But I also want women to know that if you’re obese, don’t stick by it or accept it. Obesity is harmful to your body. It’s not about being thin, you have to work on being physically and mentally fit.”

Consultant and stylist Rhea Gupte says that beauty for her is comfort. She’s been experimenting with her hair and looks a lot and says that she doesn’t have a certain template that defines beauty for herself.

Actor Shikha Talsania, who broke stereotypes in Veere Di Wedding recently, says that beauty for her is acceptance, confidence, and being completely uninhibited. She talks about how she’s been body-shamed so often but she didn’t let that affect her adversely.

Watch these badass ladies talk about all this and more in these videos:

