29 Y.O. Shuttler Manasi Joshi Is All Ready To Clinch The Winning Title At The Para Asian Games

With October just around the corner, Gujarat-based software engineer and shuttler Manasi Joshi, 29, has been training for the upcoming Para Asian Games at the P. Gopichand Badminton Academy for the past one month under Chief national Badminton coach P. Gopichand.

It was in December 2011, when she lost her leg in an accident, but holding onto her confidence she geared up to beat the odds and turned into a national and international level para-badminton player.

“I am enjoying my training in what is obviously the best center. I have been playing badminton since childhood. So, I picked up the sport again after the disability,” said Manasi who has taken a four-month break from her job to prepare well for the Asiad games.

“I was never a serious or a professional badminton player, but always played the sport since my school days as my parents believe that sport builds an individual’s character better. Sports taught me so many things in life,” she added. “It is very nice on part of Gopi and other players like Sindhu to keep my morale high. I am so pleased with the way they keep track of my training and progress.”

“In Para-Badminton, there is a lot of scope to win medals. Manasi is a hard working person. It is great to see her fight. She is an inspiration to a lot of able-bodied people. I hope she continues to do well,” said Chief National coach P Gopichand.

