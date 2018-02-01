28-Year-Old Delhi Man Who Raped His 8-Month-Old Baby Cousin Wanted To Adopt Her

India was yet again shocked by a sickening and shameful act on Sunday. A 28-year-old man raped his eight-month-old baby cousin in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area while her parents were away.

Speaking to The Times Of India on Tuesday, the father of the baby revealed the family’s dynamics with the man. The family had celebrated their elder daughter’s birthday on Friday where the cousin was pretty much involved in everything, from the preparation to the celebration.

The 28-year-old man had lost his daughter two years ago and so he had put his wish of adopting the baby girl in front of the father. “When my daughter was born, he asked me to give her to him as he had lost his daughter two years ago. My refusal must have rankled him,” said the baby’s father.

The father agreed that he was acquainted with his nephew’s habit of harassing women and apparently also tried to make him understand his wrongdoings. He exclaimed, “Who knew that he would end up doing this to his own sister, that too someone who is not even a year old!“

On Sunday, the parents left for a while and the nephew stayed back as he was jobless and pretty much stayed at their home. “We were free from worry when we left our baby in her cousin’s care. He was jobless and stayed home most days,” the father said. When the mother returned from work, she saw the nephew rushing out of the room. His shirt was stained with blood and as she called out his name he ran out. When she went in the room, she saw the horrifying sight of the baby lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Frightened and trembling on seeing the sight, she screamed upon which the neighbours gathered at the spot. They immediately took the girl to the hospital and informed the cops. Aslam Khan, DCP (Northwest), said on Monday that she underwent surgery on Monday night and is out of danger.

The accused has been arrested. The girl’s father and his friends said that they had read about such cases, but never thought it would happen to them.

