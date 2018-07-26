28 Y.O. Woman In Tamil Nadu Bleeds To Death While Attempting To Give Birth At Home

In Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, a 28-year-old woman, Krithiga, allegedly attempted to deliver her baby at her residence and died due to excessive bleeding after delivering the baby as the placenta did not come out during the delivery. Her family did not believe in modern medicine and thus did not take the woman to the hospital for delivery, opting for a home birth after watching YouTube videos on same.

She reportedly worked as a school teacher, while her husband works at a knitwear agency. The couple already has a three-year-old girl and decided to give birth at home during their second pregnancy and watched ‘How to help pregnant woman’ videos.

“She bled to death,” the Nallur (Rural) police said. “The contractions began at 2pm but she was taken to the Government Hospital only later after the baby was born. The husband will be investigated in connection to the death.”

It was the couple’s friends Praveen and wife Lavanya, who believed in natural medical practices and convinced them to opt for a home birth. Krithiga’s pregnancy was not even registered with the concerned Urban Primary Healthcare Centre.

Krithiga’s father Rajendran has filed a complaint in which he has said that though she was rushed to the government hospital in Tirupur, she had passed away by then. Even though the circumstances of her murder were suspicious, no postmortem was carried out. But when her father took the body to the crematorium, he was asked for a death certificate from the doctors, so he has also requested the hospital to carry out a postmortem and issue a death certificate.

H/T: The Better India