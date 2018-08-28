28 Y.O. Neena Varakil Wins Silver In The 18th Asian Games, Plans To Focus On Her Family Now

India got another medal at the Asian Games when 28-year-old Neena Varakil, from Meppayur in Kozhikode, Kerala, cleared 6.51m on her fourth attempt in the women’s long jump and won the silver medal. She came up behind Vietnam’s Thi Thu Thao Bui, who won gold.

“I knew the Vietnamese girl was in 6.50-55m range. My aim was to cross 6.50m mark but I could achieve that only in the third round, just before the final eight were confirmed. That jump gave me confidence and in the next attempt, I cleared 6.51m to assure myself of a medal,” said Neena.

In the last two months of her training, she switched her coach Bedros Bedrosian and chose to be trained by her husband Pinto Mathew, who himself is an international hurdler himself.

“I worked very hard for the past two months after Pinto took over my training. And the result is there for all of you to see,” she said. Though it was her first Asian Games medal, Pinto wishes to devote her time to her family now. “I wanted to end my career on a high note.”

