28% of Delhi Women Have Reported That They Receive Harassment Calls

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller has launched a campaign #ItsNotOK to tackle the issue of harassment faced by women on calls and SMSes.

In its report named “Understanding Impact of Harassment Spam Calls & SMS for women”, Truecaller said, one in three women continue to receive inappropriate calls and SMSes and twenty eight percent of women in Delhi have reported that they receive harassment calls and SMSes every week.

“Sexual harassment through messages and calls is a worldwide issue that has not been addressed. Our campaign is to bring awareness around the issues, to encourage discussion, and to make a societal impact that this behaviour is not okay,” said Lindsey LaMont, Global brand manager, Truecaller.

According to the report, 78 percent of women get irritated by harassment calls and 37 per cent of them get worried and feel frightened. Among them, 53 percent of women also receive fraudulent calls to retrieve personal data.

H/T: Times Of India