27 Y.O. Chronicles The Life Of Andhra Pradesh CM, Becomes India’s Youngest Political Biographer

India’s Glocal Leader: Chandrababu Naidu, the biography of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was released last month. And it was penned by a 27-year-old, Tejaswini Pagadalu who wrote his story in seven months after 18 months of research and exploration, thus becoming India’s youngest political biographer.

“I wanted to prove that not just grey-haired people can write biographies but young people also can. It is about experiences and knowledge, not age and wisdom,” she said.

Interested in politics and topical issues from a very young age, Tejaswini took her passion further when she enrolled in a BA in Mass Communications from Loyola Academy, Hyderabad, and simultaneously freelanced for The Hindu’s Young World and the Sunday Magazine. She did her post-graduation diploma in print journalism from Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore, specializing in political and development reporting.

“This was when I realised I was utterly passionate about journalism. I figured that this was what I wanted. I was even given an award in college for best development reporting,” she said.

Working with The New Indian Express, Hyderabad, and then for Deccan Chronicle after college. She also started freelancing for a few websites on human rights, sex workers, and child marriages, winning awards such as the ‘Laadli Media Award’ for gender sensitivity and for her article on child marriages she was shortlisted for Asmitha Media Fellowship in 2012-13.

An international journalist was documenting the similarities between visions and leadership qualities of Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. And it was while she was assisting him, she met Naidu for the first time for taking his interview as he had been appointed as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After the interview, a senior journalist friend of hers told her about an opportunity to work at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), where she would handle all the social media handles of the CM.

“I was confused because it could end my career in journalism. I still trusted my gut and joined the office in a couple of days. Since the Chief Minister’s office is a confidential working space, it took me some time to gain the trust of my superiors. Writing government’s publications, CM’s letters, policy research were all part of my role,” she explained her job which soon evolved into that of a full-time communications officer.

Spending close to 12-13 hours with the CM, Tejaswini started noticing his various qualities like his attention to detail, his knowledge of what happened where in the state and his vision for the state which he implemented with finesse. Impressed by his personality, Tejaswini decided to pen down his biography and quit the CMO to work on it.

Her determination to write his story and write it well can be deciphered from the extensive research she did, from visiting his native village, meeting his college friends, relatives, and his sister to interacting with his previous cabinet, his previous secretaries and his close associates. How his downfalls and mistakes affected him personally and politically are also part of the book.

“Preserving history is underrated in India, we do not understand its importance. This biography was an attempt to negate that. I wanted to make a point that we need leaders like him and we need them now, considering everything is progressing at a rapid pace. He thinks like a businessman but acts like a politician,” she said.

“For a country like India which is very reluctant to try new things, Chandrababu Naidu has been proactive and welcoming to new ideas. I would know what was on his mind, I would know how he would respond to a specific situation. That was an advantage. That helped me write his speeches. That’s the closest I got to him,” she said.

Published by Bloomsbury, Tejaswini found that writing the story of a person in power is a huge responsibility as any controversy arising from the book could have harmed his status.

She talks about the mental and physical exhaustion in writing the book, saying “Writing an article as a journalist is one thing and writing a biography is different. It was important for me to document the whole process while thinking of the bigger picture ahead.” As a first-time author and also having no help from the government or from the party she faced many complications but she won over them all.

“The publisher will do his thing to promote the book better, but it’s on you as an author to ensure your work reaches out,” she said, sharing that she intends to become a full-time author. Well, with her first book being a bestseller, we can be pretty sure that she going to make one fine writer.

