26 Y.O. Woman With PCOD Stops Shaving Beard After 14 Years Of Following Beauty Norms

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder in women that results in infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The excess androgen level then leads to excess facial and body hair (hirsutism), and occasionally severe acne and male-pattern baldness.

A 26-year-old girl from Virginia named Nova Galaxia was diagnosed with PCOS and besides the endless struggle of health problems that come along, Nova also shaved her beard for 14 years.

Recalling her school days, she told Dailymail UK, “A boy in my class at high school pointed at my face and said I had a better beard than he probably ever would. By this stage, I was shaving every single day before school. It was getting really thick and I would have a panic if I ever forgot my razor at sleepovers.“

After years and years of confining within the set beauty standards of society, she has now decided to come out of it. Last year in November, Nova decided to participate in No Shave November. With passing days Nova became confident of her facial hair and even after the end of No Shave November, she decided not to shave her hair and even coloured them to match her hair.

In a Facebook post, she answered people who called her an attention seeker. She wrote, “All these people out here calling me an attention seeker. You’re right! I’m seeking attention for people with my condition. I want people with the polycystic ovarian syndrome to see me and perhaps realize, “hey, I’m alright. There’s nothing wrong with me, and I can be confident in my own body if I choose to.“

Nova the Bearded Babe Dyed my hair to match my beard. 💖 Been dealing with some health stuff but hope to make more videos soon!

Nova the Bearded Babe The last two days have been super busy so I haven’t had the chance to post, but #noshavenovember is over! Finished it off with a trip to the barber shop to get groomed up. 👌 Gonna keep growing it out!

She now aims to promote a body-positive image and empower women who are struggling with societal anxieties like her.