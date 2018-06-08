25 Y.O. Priyanka Vaishya Ranks 28th In World Strongman League, Becomes The Only Indian Woman On The List

Twenty-five-year-old Priyanka Vaishya from Bhopal, a coder-turned-bodybuilder, has made it to the top 30 ‘strongman’ league world rankings. On the 28th rank, she is the only Indian woman to make it to the list and has qualified the world meet scheduled in Goa this year.

“The latest ranking is quite motivating. I hoped for 35 or thereabouts but 28th in the world feels like a dream come true. It has encouraged me to keep my focus on the world title,” Priyanka told The Times Of India.

While today she is enjoying success, her life was very different when years ago she had an engineering degree and was working in a software firm in Mumbai.

“I always wanted to do something different. And while trying my hand at ‘different things’, I got in touch with coach Pramod Bhati, who has won several bodybuilding titles,” said Priyanka. “He encouraged me to start working for physique modeling,” she had said.

She left her job and moved back to Bhopal to work on her biceps and six-pack abs. After three years of tough training, she got her chance when the ‘Strongman of India’ contest in 2017 was opened to women at the Kolkata edition. Her tasks were lifting 120kg dead weight, racing with a 40kg stone in her arms, lifting a 30kg log and holding 5kg weights steady. Crowned numero uno, she won the title again this year, in Delhi.

Today, she is a trainer at Bhojpur Club in Bhopal, she thanks her family for standing by her when she decided to take up a male-dominated sport.

“Priyanka is an example for girls who think that unconventional sports, like bodybuilding, is not for them. Several girls have joined the club after being inspired by Priyanka,” Bhojpur Club society president Aruneshwar Singhdeo said.

Just months ago, she held the 44th rank in the world and aspired to be in the top 30 bodybuilders. “I am lucky that my parents supported me in realising my dream, which is still a taboo in our society. Their support has been invaluable.”

Now her eyes are on the world title and she is training hard to reach her goal. “I do not want to be complacent just because I have entered the top 30. It is definitely very inspiring, but there will be no stopping for me till I hold the world title,” she said.

H/T: The Times Of India