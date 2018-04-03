25 Y.O. Priyanka Vaishya Crowned As ‘Strongman Of India,’ Aims To Lift Under-30 Rank

Priyanka Vaishya has become the ‘Strongman of India’ for the second time in a row but years ago she had an engineering degree and worked in a software firm in Mumbai.

“I always wanted to do something different. And while trying my hand at ‘different things’, I got in touch with coach Pramod Bhati, who has won several bodybuilding titles,” said Priyanka. “He encouraged me to start working for physique modelling,” she added.

She left her job and moved back to Bhopal to work on her biceps and six-pack abs. After three years of tough training, she got her chance when the ‘Strongman of India’ contest in 2017 was opened to women at the Kolkata edition. Her tasks were lifting 120kg dead weight, racing with a 40kg stone in her arms, lifting a 30kg log and holding 5kg weights steady. Crowned numero uno, she won the title again this year, in Delhi.

Today, she is a trainer at Bhojpur Club in Bhopal, she thanks her family for standing by her when she decided to take up a male-dominated sport.

“Priyanka is an example for girls who think that unconventional sports, like bodybuilding, is not for them. Several girls have joined the club after being inspired by Priyanka,” Bhojpur Club society president Aruneshwar Singhdeo said.

Priyanka holds the 44th rank in the world and wants to be in the top 30 bodybuilders. “Fresh rankings are declared almost every fortnight. I hope to see myself up the ladder,” she said. “I am lucky that my parents supported me in realising my dream, which is still a taboo in our society. Their support has been invaluable.”

The world championship is set to take place in November and she has already started her preparation from starting her day at 4.30am to spending ten hours in the gym, she does it all.

According to her, to ace such championships, healthy diet and determination are of utmost importance, “I did not eat roti for almost 7-8 months while preparing for the strongman championship,” she said, adding, “I never eat outside and always carry home-cooked food. If I can’t carry food, I only have boiled vegetables.”

H/T: The Times Of India