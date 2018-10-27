24 Y.O. Wrestler Pooja Dhanda Wins Bronze At The Wrestling World Championship

“I was the last wrestler for India in women’s freestyle and I knew we have not won a medal. That fuelled me up. We don’t talk or think about it much but I know there are so many Indians waiting for a medal; my family is waiting so I just wanted to win it.”

That was 24-year-old wrestler Pooja Dhanda who made India proud when she braved the odds and won the bronze medal at the Wrestling World Championship. She became the first Indian to win a World Championship medal in six years in the women’s freestyle.

A day before the competition, her confidence was shaken momentarily when she saw the list of world’s top wrestlers in the 57 kg category she would be pitted against.

“When I saw the draw, I couldn’t gather my thoughts,” Dhanda told Scroll.in. “What just happened? But then I looked at it again. Slowly, my mind began preparing for the bouts because you cannot do anything. I thought – let’s go for it.”

But back at home, in Hisar, everyone was sure that she was going to win a medal and were all geared up to watch her match.

“Before she left, we had a strong feeling that she will win a medal,” said Sumit, her brother. “I told my parents to watch the bout. The girls from the neighborhood streamed the bout on their phone for my parents.”

Pooja is now only the fourth Indian woman to win a medal at the senior Worlds after she defeated Grace Bullen of Norway 10-7.

“This medal is at the Worlds. Even if you say that this was not [Olympic] qualifying or anything, a medal at the world stage creates psychological pressure on others,” said India’s chief coach Kuldeep Malik.

This win comes across as a big victory for Pooja who has been disappointed by her performance in the Asian Games in Indonesia where she finished fifth. But her brother Sumit explained that the reason behind her average performance is that she had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2014 and returned to action only in 2016.

“The knee is still weak,” he said. “If you see there is little defence in her wrestling. Lack of strength is the biggest problem and she will work on that in the upcoming months. If she can improve that her defence will also see some improvement.”

Currently a coach at Mahavir Stadium in Hisar, Pooja is ready to take the next step.

“We had a couple of camps outside India and that will be the focus next year as well. I wrestled in Medved and we are so relaxed in those tournaments. We can try some new moves and know other wrestlers. That is very important and the next two years are so important as well,” she said. “The draws are also not tough.”

