23 Y.O. Upsarpanch Pallavi Sharma Is ‘Corrupting’ Girls From Her Village For The Best Reasons

People say that the youth of today will write the future of India but all we see is a generation who would rather criticise their country than take up the responsibility of repairing the shaky foundations of our society. But in stark contrast to them is 23-year-old Pallavi Sharma, the Upsarpanch of Nasrullaganj, near Bhopal, who is set on giving her village a 360° makeover.

“What can I say, that I had the choice to go to a big city, get a fat-paycheck job and settle there? Yes, I did have that, I still have that. But it is my choice to do something for the place I call my home. Do you leave your home at the mercy of others, expecting them to be the light of change? Silly, don’t you think?” said Pallavi, who is a final year BA LLB student and became the Upsarpanch three years ago and has already curbed some of the major evils of her village.

It’s only her aspirations that set her apart from others her age. Bubbly, enthusiastic and oh-so-determined, this young Upsarpanch left me with an inexplicable streak of positivity. Charge-up on the same, people! Excerpts:

Why don’t we start with you telling me about how your journey as the Upsarpanch began?

Actually, my father had been the sarpanch of our village for 15 years. After him, many people ascended to his position, but the people were not happy with their methods of running the village affairs. Three years ago the elections for the Sarpanch’s position were held, which was reserved at the time for the tribal community. The tribal people here are mostly simple, kind-hearted individuals, not wanting to do anything with politics and big positions.

Pallavi with her father

But as it was the only choice, Shaitan Singh, who worked in the fields was elected for the post. And knowing my ongoing mission to make our village a better place, I was unanimously chosen as the Upsarpanch to help him.

I’ve always observed in villages that females face a hard time getting the respect they deserve, did it happen to you too?

While the members of the Panchayat were united in their decision, the people in the village who were responsible for the presence of the tradition of untouchability and women oppression were not very happy with the decision of the Panch.

Unable to stop my selection as the Upsarpanch, they’ve resorted to disturbing the work we do like the trees we plant are uprooted by them continuously, if any building-construction work is under progress in the village then they go and destroy the site, they break the windows in the Sarpanch office. Many times they comment on the fact that I, being a girl, am roaming the village with men, leading their groups to the SGM office. They are doing what they excel in- disruption and we are doing what we excel in.

And what is that?

Following Gandhi’s path of non-violence. We never lash back at them, just rectify whatever they’ve done. What we do is talk to them, trying to make them see that it’s not just our village, it’s theirs too. While our path is regarded as ineffective, we have successfully changed the views of many.

So, what are the prime areas of concern in your village that you are working to change?

The main mission is to make women aware of their rights and to end the custom of untouchability in our village. And I knew that marching to the very people who make sure this injustice never ends is not a long-term solution. I thought that this trend of a brahmin or upper-class individual treating those belonging to the lower class must have been set by some Brahmin, right? Why don’t I, an upper class like them, replace this trend with another?

With that thought in mind, my family started inviting the so-called neechi jaati to our home, and going to their houses, chatting for hours, eating the food they offered, not falling to the degraded level of labeling their food or house as impure. I agree that negative traditions become insanely trendy, but positivity has enough patience to wait for its magic to spread.

And has there been any improvement?

Oh, yes! While many may call it nothing, in a place where people considered ‘untouchables’ were treated with unbelievable contempt and hatred, now are given a sliver of respect and interacted with the acceptance that, yes, they are human beings too.

My goal is to get them complete acceptance. Like the only temple in our village is barred to them and I’ve vowed to erase such discriminations out of existence.



Your fight for their rights is commendable. Are there any other areas under your radar?

The task that I have picked up is Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, as I can’t wait for Modi ji to notice every single corner of India. Recently, when I asked people to get toilets constructed in their houses, they denied on the grounds of senseless logics like they preferred to inhale fresh air while doing their business. I mean, come on!

So, what we did was when in the morning people used to get out with their lotaas, and squat down in bushes, we would blow out whistles, stand over them, all in an attempt to shame them into giving up this unhealthy practice. While some called this our besharam act, it got us the results – 90% of the houses now have a toilet in it and people actually use it.

Innovative, I must say. Earlier you talked about women’s empowerment in your village, does it also include sending girls to school as well?

Well, its stepping stone was led down in the time when my father was the Sarpanch as he had not only increased the classes from 5th to 8th but convinced many parents to send their daughters to the school in a nearby village for the classes after 8th.

As I said earlier, it is better to be the example than to preach others. When I meet the families of these women, I give them our example, that we four sisters have only made our parents proud and not gone ‘bad’ as they fear their daughters would. Why should they let their belief in their child waver?

When I wander the lanes of our village, while many regard me with affection and pride, some label me as the person who is corrupting their daughters and bahus. Oh, well, so be it, if they are stubborn, I am stubborn too, multiplied with infinity!

Oh boy! Steely willpower, eh? So, why don’t you describe how the day begins for our Upsarpanch here?

It starts with selfies! You see, there are houses of many tribal families around our house, and when I get out of my house, I am greeted by their polite raam-raam, and indulge in some chit-chat with them, after which I proceed to take selfies with them. Now, *she laughs* as soon as I take out my camera, they immediately get ready for the selfie!

Ooh, selfies. Looks like it is something you really like doing. On that note, why don’t you tell me about your favourite village delicacy?

It may sound a little cliched, but the eternal makke di roti and sarson da saag is something I am ready to run miles for. Now see, merely talking about it has tickled my taste buds, gotta ask Maa if she is in the mood to make me some.

Haha! What about your favourite childhood memory from the village you are working so hard for?

I am certainly breaking the image you had of me- a serious, poker-faced Upsarpanch but my favourite memory is of being the kanya during the Navratras and getting all the delicious food plus collecting all those Rs 2 coins. Ah! I miss the feeling of being a child and feeling all rich for a day.

Golden days, right? Coming back to your mission of improving your village, what are your plans for the coming years?

One is to get a health center in our village. Second is to empower the women of my village to take a confident step out of their house. Like there have been two ladies who had studied till 8th class, we helped them in completing their education and convinced their in-laws to let them do a job. Today both of them work in the Asha center.

I put my father as an example who, after getting married to my mother, made sure that she completed her studies and today she is an Anganwadi worker and a mother of four daughters whom she regards as her pride.

I have only one mantra-Be positive, and let the world see it in your soul, be the inspiration you want to see in the world.