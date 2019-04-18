23 Y.O. Tribal Girl Opens Maoist Area’s First Medical Store

A 23-year-old tribal girl has opened the first medical store in Chhattisgarh’s remote Abujmarh forest, a Maoist stronghold, reported The Times Of India.

Belonging to the Muria tribe, Kirta Dorpa with the help of the local sarpanch panchayat secretary and local residents was able to set up her medical shop in the middle of the forest, in Orcha at the Narayanpur district, which has been declared as a “liberated zone” by the Maoists and had few government facilities. Dorpa’s initiative is a boon for the locals as they had to travel 70 km and more to find a proper pharmacy in the dense woodland of about 3900 sq km.

Dorpa’s decision to open the store was taken after the small Jan Aushadi Kendra was shut down some months ago with no signs of reopening. ”It was not easy to set up a medical store in such an inaccessible region. We fought hard to make it happen. I feel happy that my people and residents of this region won’t have to travel long distances to buy medicines. It will save time, money and perhaps lives,” shared Dorpa with TOI. Though the Orcha community health centre is responsible for giving out free medicines, it’s usually not well-stocked. It is difficult to successfully run a government centre in a Maoist area.

Speaking to TOI, Naraynpur’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anand Ram Gota shared, “She has tied up with a pharmacist to open the medical store. While the bulk of medicines locals need are available at the community health centre, there are times when it faces a shortage. The medical store will be very beneficial for the locals.”

H/T: The Times Of India