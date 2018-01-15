23 Y.O. Photographer Accuses Aziz Ansari Of Sexual Assault; He Says It Seemed ‘Consensual’ To Him

American actor and comedian – Aziz Ansari, best known for his role as Tom Haverford on Parks and Recreation and as creator and star of the Netflix series Master of None, was accused of sexual assault by a 23-year-old photographer recently.

Grace (not her real name) is a Brooklyn-based photographer who, in an interview with Babe, described a date with Aziz last year as “the worst night of her life.” Aziz and Grace met at the 2017 Emmy Awards after-party where they exchanged numbers and, after a week of texting, decided to go on a date.

She says that when they were on the date she did sense that he was trying to hurry back to his apartment. She told Babe, “When the waiter came over he quickly asked for the check and he said like, ‘Let’s get off this boat.’” She recalled that within minutes of reaching his apartment, Ansari started to kiss her and grab a condom. She explained that while, at that point, she was not verbal about being uncomfortable, her non-verbal cues were enough for him to understand her discomfort.

She said, “It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within ten minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex… Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points. I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

Later, she explicitly stated her discomfort and he stopped, but after five minutes, he began to touch her again. Soon after, she left the apartment. She texted him the next day, “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances. I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.” To which he responded, “I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

Ansari responded to the allegation today in a statement published by People. It says, “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

He continued, “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Grace spoke up about the incident after she saw Ansari wearing a ‘Time’s Up’ pin at the Golden Globes to support people who have faced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace. Ansari also won an award for Best Comedy Actor in a TV Series that evening.

Grace told the publication, “It was actually painful to watch him win and accept an award. And absolutely cringeworthy that he was wearing the Time’s Up pin. I think that started a new fire, and it kind of made it more real.”