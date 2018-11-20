23 Y.O. Namrata Arora On Her Transition From A Sanskaari Sexist To A Badass Feminist

We, as a society, cannot comprehend the idea of a woman living her life on her own terms. It baffles us to witness a woman transgressing the constraints that patriarchy has very conveniently put upon her. And what do we do when we stand helplessly against a woman whom we cannot control anymore? We label her.

How problematic would it be to give women any agency or autonomy- the lack of which has always been used to suppress them? Thus the instant she appears to be shattering the suffocating societal fetters, she is called names like “slut,” “whore,” and whatnot.

When we recently sat for a candid chat with Namrata Arora, the marketing and communications manager at Indian Women Blog, she shared with us something very similar.

Sharing how it all started for her, Namrata said, “I had my first brush with culture shock within a week of making my big transition from a small city to Mumbai.”

“I was chilling with my friends during college lunch hours one day when I was left aghast after a girl changed her T-shirt right there in front of everyone. Her sports bra teased my sexist conditioning right then, right there. I was like, “Oh my God! How could she?” I totally judged her that day.”

Sexism ticks like the second’s hand of a clock around us. We are so used to it that it is only in certain moments that we acknowledge its existence. That’s exactly what happened to her that day. Her conditioning prevented her from understanding the other girl’s perspective.

Eventually, Namrata learned that the girl was a part of reputed dance academy and what she did wasn’t a big deal for her at all, as many a time dancers don’t have the time to look for a changing room. “That made a lot of sense, especially considering the fact that no one was really looking at her when she did that, well, except for me, of course,” says Namrata.

She adds, “Some four years and a first-hand experience with hell loads of sexism and slut-shaming later, I today feel like that girl. And, well, society has been giving me the same stares that I gave her that day, seething with anger at my guts, and constantly asking “How can she?””

But what is it that Namrata’s doing to enrage the society? Nothing more than living a life of her choice, wearing what she likes, and not restraining her sexuality and desires by the mandates of the society or the fear of being labeled. But wait, that indeed is a very big problem.

Women’s agency and their stake in sexual pleasure is the last thing that we want to discuss or even pay any heed to as a country. It’s invisible, insignificant, and also inconvenient. The idea of a woman wanting, having, or enjoying unapologetic sex strikes so many as downright revolting, an abomination of the highest degree. We think it’s high time this skewed and deeply flawed narrative is changed for good.

Constantly striving to be a wholesome voice in contemporary feminism, IWB has thus come up with our latest campaign “The Cuntry” to stand up for sexual choices of women for pleasure and not just for procreating. The campaign will take you across the country as we navigate the sexuality of women, how it has been repressed all this while, and seek ways of freeing it.

Our campaign partner Kamasutra has joined us in our quest and will help us in taking you across the length and breadth of the country as we navigate the dynamics of women’s sexuality in India and attempt to free it from the confining fetters of repressed ideologies.

Our quest is to understand the real problem faced by real women and thus sat with Namrata, who told us how she has been constantly judged for her life choices, brandished, and slut-shamed.

One of the things that she gets to hear a lot is that “girls from media are characterless.” She shares, “It was only yesterday that I was getting late for my PG and called the warden to inform her. Her response was, “Ek toh tum roz late hote ho, upar se kapde bhi aise pehente ho.” I am constantly looked down upon because of the kind of clothes that I wear at work and for my working hours. It isn’t like we are insisting to work at night or drawing some sort of pleasure from it. We also want to be home at night and sleep just like everyone else. Why is it so hard to understand?”

She adds, “Men have justified commenting on my clothes and trying to restrict it by saying things like, “I am not killing time with you, I actually hope to end up with you and that is why I’m doing all of this.” How does that even make any sense? How does being “serious” with someone give you the leverage to dictate her life?”

It infuriates Namrata that when it comes to being judged for her clothes, nobody is asking the correct questions like, “Are you safe or where are you going?” They are just saying “No.” She says, “This is not something that is even up for debate, it remains just strictly out of bounds.”

She adds, “Telling me what to wear and questioning my judgment here is like barging into somebody’s bathroom and asking “why do you use a shower gel instead of soap?” It is not about what I wear, it’s about where I am wearing it and you have to trust my judgment.”

Then, of course, come the dating choices. “Yes, I have dated online and I have been judged for it. Yes, I have had multiple sexual partners and I have been judged for it. Yes, I have refused to succumb to all the tagging and judgments and I have been judged for it too.”

Namrata has an answer for everyone who has ever judged her for her sexual choices, “There is nothing wrong in having multiple sexual partners. It helps you in developing an understanding of what works for you in bed and what doesn’t. If I don’t experiment right now, and directly marry someone then sex for me would be how someone else has defined it and that wouldn’t be fair.”

She adds, “People don’t realise that this is the exact time when I get to experiment, and learn about myself, my body, my sexuality, and my preferences. For instance, initially, I dated a number of men who told me that they didn’t want me to wear clothes which revealed my cleavage. And then I dated someone who changed it all and said, “I don’t mind what you wear because, at the end of the day, you are going home with me” and that made absolute sense to me.”

We abide by this crazy rhetoric of how in a relationship the guy should be the one who makes the first move. Same applies when it comes to getting intimate in a relationship for the first time and it infuriates Namrata to the core.

She explains, “My problem with this idea is that when a guy makes the first move, we look at him like someone who is interested in you but when a girl does the same, more often than not, she is instantly labeled. Desire when expressed by men in perceived natural but when expressed by women it is tainted.”

She further adds, “I carry my own condoms and I am judged for that also. One of my boyfriends asked me, “Why do have to carry a condom when I have mine?” The next question was, “How frequently are you having sex that you have to always carry a condom in your bag?” And then he asked if I’ll do it with any random stranger that I will find on the road. There was another instance when I was guiding my partner during sex and he instantly asked, “Oh how many people have you slept with to know all of this?”

Imagine being surprised at the fact that someone is well aware of their body and knows how to treat it right! These are exactly the kind of attitudes that we are striving to fight. But more importantly, imagine how it impacts the ones who are at the receiving end of this prejudice.

Like Namrata shares, “I’ll be honest. All this labeling and judgment has impacted me on various levels. I have no idea how many times have I judged myself because of all the conditioning that has been forced on me. And, of course, I have judged other women as well. Instead of looking down at someone for knowing their bodies well and treating them right, the need now is to encourage it. Also, women need to join each other in solidarity and stand for each other.”

It is time we stop making women feel ashamed of their desires and sexualities and initiate a conversation around the same. Join us in our pursuit and share with us your love/lust stories to find power in the spoken word and set yourself free.

We’d love to know how you rose above the burden of stigma that the society so liberally throws on our shoulders. We seek your stories to inspire, empower, and liberate those hesitant to make the first move towards claiming their agency in sexual pleasure.

