22-Year-Old Shooter Anjum Moudgil Wins Silver At Shooting World Cup

India is flying high at the ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. We have won eight medals at the world cup with three golds, one silver, and four bronze.

It was shooter Anjum Moudgil who added the silver medal to the list after she shot brilliantly to finish behind China’s Ruijiao Pei 455.4 to 454.2 after the 45-shot final. She won silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Despite the windy conditions, Anjum performed brilliantly and won her first world cup medal and India’s eighth at the world cup.

Anjum is a Chandigarh-based 22-year-old shooter who has been a part of the Indian Shooting Team since 2010. She has represented India in 10 international competitions and has won seven international medals so far.

India still leads the medals tally with eight medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze) while China is in second place with five medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 bronze).

H/T: The Times of India