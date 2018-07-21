22 Y.O. Woman Raped For Four Days In Panchkula By 40 Men, Three Accused Arrested

In Haryana’s Panchkula district, three people were arrested on Friday and sent to a 14-day judicial custody for raping a 22-year-old married woman from Chandigarh for four consecutive days. She alleged that she has been raped by 40 men at the guest house in the Morni area of Panchkula district, where she was held captive from 15-18 July.

The victim said that she escaped on 18th July from her captivity. Of the three arrested, two are employees of the guest house, Honey, and Avtar.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Anshu Singla has been constituted to investigate the case. SHO, Chandi Mandir, and SHO, Women Police Station, would assist Singla,” said Rajender Kumar Meena, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He assured that the matter will be investigated, and CCTV footage will be scanned. “Three accused have been arrested and the guilty would not be spared. It would also be checked as to why case was not registered in Panchkula,” added the DCP.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his shock at the incident.

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter The rape of a young woman in Haryana, by 40 men, has shocked & disgusted me. Ironically, today in Parliament, I had drawn attention to the issue of growing violence against woman. As a nation, we must hang our heads in shame, for our inability to protect this daughter of India.

H/T: The Quint