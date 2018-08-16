Friday, August 17 2018, 04:27:57
Apeksha Bagchi

IWB Blogger

22 Y.O. Komal Gupta Is Breaking Stereotypes As She Rides Through Delhi Streets As A ‘Delivery Girl’

  •  August 16, 2018

Like a multitude of jobs set aside as only suited for males, the term ‘delivery boy’ speaks for itself. So, when 22-year-old Komal Gupta’s father passed, she had to support her family financially and decided to break this illogical rule by becoming a delivery personnel.

Today she is riding through the bustling streets of Delhi and delivering the orders as an employee of the Even Cargo, India’s first women-only ecommerce logistics company. For three months, Komal has been going door to door, delivering packages as a delivery consultant.

“I’d hardly ever gone out of Trilokpuri. Because of this job, I could explore Connaught Place, Rajendra Nagar – something I had never imagined. I was scared of different routes and getting lost, but I told myself it will be alright and that I will be able to find my way back home after work,” she said.

Living in Trilokpuri with her family, Komal’s mother works in a school canteen, and her brother is working at his father’s ice-cream cart.

Komal recalled how when she earned her first salary, she gave most of it to her mother. “Earning money is very empowering. I give my salary to my mother and use the rest to fund my education,” she said.

H/T: Yourstory

 

 

