22 Y.O. Aswini Srinivasan On How She Sought Inspiration From Masterchef Australia For Her Cafe

Aswini Srinivasan is a young entrepreneur from Chennai, who is heading the management and strategic operations of a fully-grown Creative Studio, and also running her own café.

All of 22, Aswini believes that age is no bar to success, and has lived up to it. She completed her bachelor’s degree in IT from the SRM University of Chennai in 2016, after which she looked forward to working in the core IT sector, but quite evidently, life had other plans.

“I’ve always been a go-getter and enthusiastic person, and led many events/teams while in college.” And that along with her other prominently strong academic and professional traits, is what led her friend cum mentor, Pranesh, find in her a perfect person to be the ‘next in line of leadership’ for his company.

Pranesh runs a popular wedding photography and video company in Chennai, Studio 31. But Aswini’s connection with the entrepreneurial world wasn’t destined to be limited there. She had just finished learning about what worked how in the creative industry, that on the word of Pranesh who saw in her the entrepreneurial spark, Aswini took another plunge, and co-founded the café 80 Degrees East with him. Did the name have you curious? Well, it sure made me.



“The first step of any travel starts from a time zone. And ours started from 12.9754° N, 80.1901° E – the latitude and the longitude of Nanganallur, making this our food destination. Hence, the name 80 Degrees East — To bring the best of the world onto one plate and one place”, I gathered from their website, following which I made a call to Aswini to dig out some more information.

Excerpts below:

Running a café while leading the management of a big creative studio – how exactly do you balance your day?

Morning 8 to 10, I keep for café phone calls, which are mostly about reporting of the day before, planning for the day, and checking the stock order, and then I am at Studio 31 till 7 in the evening. Heading the various teams of the studio, dealing with customers, and managing the profit-loss calculations, are the typical agendas, which keep me on my toes the whole day. And though I don’t always need to visit the café, I stay connected with the manager.

Awesome. So what is your team management mantra, how do you go about keeping everyone and everything together?

I have always believed that people treat you the way you treat them. And this is the mantra that both Pranesh and I follow at work. We maintain constant communication with all our staff members, and anybody can approach us for anything. We have been blessed with a wonderful team, and a very trustworthy manager.

I read that you recruited people from the rural areas of Tamil Nadu for your café?

We only wanted people who were really passionate about food, but at the same time, we wanted to find these people from the rural areas, who don’t get to explore such opportunities. And I am glad to share that we found some gem of chefs, who made the most of the platform they were provided with.

Do you have plans of empowering women chefs, too?

We do, yes. Until now the problem was that we only worked in one straight shift, from morning until 11. So even the women who came to apply couldn’t join because of the odd timings. But now we’re planning to create shifts, and I am hoping to see women joining our team soon.

That’s great. Tell me, Aswini, have you have ever had to experience sexism, in the context that your co-founder is a man?

Yes, there are many people who live with this perception. This one time, a man called our manager to enquire for some franchise related information, so the manager gave him my number, which is how our system is, that it is I who takes the business calls. But he instead asked for ‘some male member’s contact’. I asked my manager to tell him that there is no option for that, if he needs information, he has to talk to me.

Any instances of age-related discrimination, too?

Oh, many. It used to happen all the time in the beginning, and came from everywhere, relatives, friends, business-concerned people, infact the people I hired, they too thought of me as some marketing manager, who was just taking the interviews. They couldn’t see a café-owner and founder in a 22-year-old woman. I’d gotten used to of the “oh, she’s only 22, how can she be doing this type of work” verbal and facial expression.

But I must share that I found some very encouraging and positive people also. At home in my parents and brother, and even in the professional world. They didn’t only commend me for my work, but also encouraged me to keep going.

There are cafés opening in every nook and corner these days, but not all come out successful. What can assure success, in your opinion?

I think what worked out for us was our pick on the locality, and it certainly is a majorly important factor. When you know who your audience is, you can cater to them better. Our café is in Nanganallur, a suburb in Chennai that is spread in a 5-6 km radius, and has a population of 1.5-2 lakh. The residents have a good spending capacity, but other than two basic North and South Indian restaurants, there are no other cafes in the vicinity, and they have to travel 10-15 km to visit one. So that helped us tap our market, and we’ve received great feedback from our customers for both food and ambiance.

Speaking of which, what made you design the café on a travel theme. Any food-travel destinations you wish to explore?

I haven’t travelled anywhere beyond Chennai, but it is one thing I really look forward to, and first on my list is Australia. I believe that travel combined with food leads to one of the most desired and satisfying experiences for anyone, and that’s where I derived the theme of 80 Degrees East. As for my wish to visit Australia, Masterchef Australia is the reason behind it. It has been my most favourite show, and also the perfect stress buster. I am a vegetarian and so it wasn’t ‘what they cooked’ but ‘how they cooked and dealt with the stress’ that hooked me to it.

And lastly, is there any recipe that you took from your kitchen to the café’s?

Haha. Well, I am no chef, but there is one recipe that has travelled from my home kitchen to my café’s. And that is of a cheesecake, available in mocha and oreo variants. I am not fond of hot coffee, but like its flavour in the cold form, so the want of having it in cheesecake led me to experiment it, and that’s how it reached the cafe menu, too.