22 Babies Died Within 28 Days Of Birth Every Day In Maharashtra In The Last One Year

Over a period of 11 months, as many as 13,541 children under the age of five have died in Maharashtra, as revealed by a Right to Information application.

11,532 deaths between April 2017 and February 2018 have been studied by the health department and they revealed that 65% of the children — on an average, 22 a day — died in the first 28 days of their life. Close to 21% children died between 28 days to one year and 14% have died between the age of one to five years and of the entire percentage, 54 % were male.

The most common causes were found to be premature birth and low body weight resulting in 22 percent of the deaths, 12 percent of the deaths were due to birth asphyxia and birth trauma and 10 percent were because of congenital malformation. Other causes included respiratory problems, pneumonia, infection, and accidents.

RTI activist Chetan Kothari has obtained this data which is proof that despite official claims of both infant mortality and child mortality rates coming down in Maharashtra, the actual number of deaths of babies tell a different story.

“We have been struggling to get a grip on the number of newborn babies we are losing every year for a long time,” said Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, director of Surya Child Care.

“Newborn intensive care units require trained doctors, nurses who can monitor them round the clock. Besides the government, private practitioners, NGOs, and big philanthropic organizations should step in to save the babies,” he added.

H/T: The Quint